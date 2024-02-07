Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck seems to be enjoying the success of his NIL deals revenue, as he was pictured receiving the keys to a Lamborghini Urus Performante. The Italian-made luxury SUV starts at $273,000, according to Car and Driver, and it's considered Lamborghini's best-selling vehicle in recent years. In 2022, the Italian car manufacturer produced 5367 Urus units.

In an image uploaded to Instagram by Atlanta Autos on Monday, Beck held the keys to a black Urus Performante.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The signal-caller plays for one of the most powerful programs in the nation, with the Georgia Bulldogs competing in the SEC, and has a significant national brand appeal. This has helped him rack up $1.5 million in NIL deals, per On3, with the bulk of those coming in the 2023 season when he became Georgia's starting quarterback.

Carson Beck's NIL deals

Beck ranks ninth in the nation in regards to NIL deals value and sixth among college football players, according to On3's NIL rankings. The quarterback has 113,000 followers, with the bulk of those coming from 79,000 fans on Instagram. His TikTok brings him 26,000 followers and his X (formerly Twitter) has 8,400.

He has deals with brands like the Players' Lounge, Associated Credit Union, Leaf Trading Cards and Zero FG Energy. When Beck signed his deal with Zero FG Energy at the beginning of the 2023 season, the company posted an image to its Instagram account with the following caption:

"Welcome Carson Beck to the Zero FG family! Today we announce our sponsorship of quarterback Carson Beck and are incredibly excited to welcome Carson to the team! We can’t wait to see how Zero FG Energy Drinks fuel him to make magic on the field!"

Carson Beck's 2023 stats

In his first season as a starter, Beck threw for 3941 yards, with 24 touchdown passes and six interceptions. He had a QBR of 86, which ranked a solid fifth in the nation. He completed 72.4% of his pass attempts in the 2023 season.

Georgia had an undefeated regular season and retained the top spot in the AP Poll until the SEC championship game, where the Bulldogs fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide 27-24. Beck threw for 243 yards in the championship game but had no luck finding the end zone.

They were left out of the College Football Playoffs, the first time in history a top-ranked school was dropped on selection weekend.