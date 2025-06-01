$1.6M NIL worth Avery Johnson indulges in the “ultimate upgrade” with latest splurge

The structure of college football is changing fast because of NIL, and Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is making the most of it. In 2024, the sophomore received a lavender Corvette through a partnership with Long McArthur Luxury, a car dealership in Salina, Kansas.

Now, Johnson has teamed up with the dealership again. On Friday, Long McArthur posted on Instagram showing Johnshon’s new car, an all-black Mercedes AMG. The post, shared in collaboration with Johnson, read:

“From Lavender to Legendary. Avery Johnson is known for his speed, and now his ride matches it! 🖤Mercedes AMG - the ultimate upgrade. More power. More luxury. More game. Only at Long McArthur.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Johnson’s NIL value is estimated at $1.6 million, according to On3. He also ranks 29th among all college athletes in NIL earnings.

Avery Johnson’s latest endeavours

In March, Avery Johnson added a new deal to his growing list of NIL partnerships. He teamed up with Bev-Hub, a drink company based in Manhattan, Kansas, to create his own strawberry lemonade. Called “The Avery Johnson Strawberry Lemonade,” the drink is a low-calorie, low-sugar option.

“This is an exciting opportunity for me,” Johnson said in a statement. “It wasn’t long ago that I was a young athlete in Wichita, Kansas with big dreams. To have the opportunity to create my own personally branded soft drink is really special, and I hope it can serve as an example to young athletes across Kansas and beyond that dreams can absolutely become reality.”

Johnson’s NIL deals include partnerships with EA Sports, Onward Reserve, 2 Elite Apparel, Western National Bank and Maize Unified School District among others.

Apart from brand deals and endorsements, Johnson has also launched his own summer youth training camp, which will open next month.

"Join us for an action-packed day at Avery Johnson’s Youth Football Camp, held at the elite Shamrock Practice Facility!” an excerpt from the site reads. “This exclusive camp is designed to give young athletes a firsthand experience of what it takes to compete at the next level."

As he enters his final season at Kansas State, he’s coming off a strong year, taking the Wildcats to a 9-4 record with 2,712 passing yards and 25 touchdowns on a 58.3% completion rate. He’s a dual-threat, so he also totaled yards on the ground with 605 and seven scores.

The Wildcats will open their season on Aug. 23 against the Iowa State Cyclones at home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More