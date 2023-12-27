$1.7 million-valued Jalen Milroe goes all-in for LANK NIL brand as Alabama preps to reinstate glory in 2024 college football playoff

As Alabama heads to the CFP, Jalen Milroe's influence within the team on and off the field becomes more evident. The quarterback, along with teammate Terrion Arnold, is set to storm the CFP with their NIL brainchild, LANK.

LANK started as the Crimson Tide motto for the 2023 season. The acronym, which stands for “Let All Naysayers Know,” became the battle cry for Alabama after missing out on the CFP last season.

Milroe and Arnold then sought to create value out of the team culture by starting an apparel collection with the motto inscribed. Last week, the duo announced that their teammates could also take advantage of the merch in a partnership with Yea Alabama and Athlete's Thread. Now, in another announcement, plans to take the brand to the Rose Bowl have been unveiled. LANK wears will be available for fans to purchase at a pop-up shop in Pasadena, California.

Details about the pop-up shop were published on social media by Athlete's Thread. The store will sell LANK gears from Dec. 30 through Jan. 2 from 9:30 am to 10:30 pm. Other attractions include signed LANK merchandise by Milroe and Arnold. In addition, fans will get to have red-carpet experiences and participate in raffles and other fun activities.

Part of the proceeds from the sales will be invested in the NIL ventures of Alabama players.

Jalen Milroe, LANK and the Crimson Tide's journey to the Rose Bowl

By the incredible standards of Alabama, 2022 was a disappointing season. Missing out on the CFP and losing the SEC crown to Georgia had a crushing effect on the team. Starting this season, Alabama was ranked outside the top three in the AP Preseason ranking. In other words, critics expected little from Nick Saban's men.

Turning the disappointment into motivation, the team adopted as their motto and battle cry, the phrase “Let All Naysayers Know.” At the forefront of this new motivation was quarterback Jalen Milroe, whose natural leadership skills came to the fore. Passing for 2,718 yards and 23 touchdowns, he led the Crimson Tide to a 12-1 finish and the SEC championship crown.

Alabama was seeded No. 4 at the CFP to face No. 1 Michigan at the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. Seeing as they've come so far, it's understandable why Jalen Milroe and his teammates want to share their season motto with fans at the Bowl.

