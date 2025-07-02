1 week after ditching Nike for Adidas, Jeremiah Smith drops 4-word message on bagging huge deal

Jeremiah Smith has been the talk of the town this offseason before heading into his sophomore year at Ohio State. The star wideout has made some big calls around his NIL brand deals, including rejecting Nike for Adidas last week.

On Wednesday, Adidas announced that Smith had signed an NIL deal with the brand. The wideout also tweeted a four-word message after bagging his contract with the sports apparel brand.

"Three Stripes for life," Smith tweeted, referencing Adidas' logo.

Jeremiah Smith @Jermiah_Smith1 LINK Three Stripes for life

Notably, the Buckeyes are a flagship for Nike football. They inked a 15-year, $252 million contract with the brand in 2016. Smith would have been well compensated for an endorsement agreement with Nike, but his loyalty to Adidas appears to have made the difference.

Smith explained his love for Adidas to Manny Navarro of "The Athletic."

“I’ve been wearing Adidas since I was a young kid, 11, 10 years old,” Smith said. “To be a part of the brand is something special.”

According to reports from On3, Smith has a $4.3 million NIL value, which is the third-highest in college football. He previously signed deals with Lululemon, Redbull, American Eagle Outfitters and Nintendo this year.

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith played a key role for the team in winning the national title last season

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith - Source: Imagn

Jeremiah Smith played a crucial role in helping the Buckeyes win the national title last season. The wideout recorded 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns on 76 receptions in his freshman year.

Smith earned first-team All-America honors from USA Today and was voted the Big Ten Conference's Richter-Howard Wide Receiver of the Year. He was also named the Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year.

Although he's been at Ohio State for just one season, many believe that Smith could go down as one of the best receivers to have ever played for the program.

Smith and the Buckeyes will be eager to retain their national title in the 2025 season.

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

