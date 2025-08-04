1 year after succeeding Nick Saban, Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama job security gets update from CFB analyst

Alabama’s 2025 season opener against Florida State is less than four weeks away. After ending the 2024 season with a 19-13 loss to Michigan on Dec. 31, Kalen DeBoer is heading to his second year as a head coach.
Amid some speculation about whether another 8-4 regular season could cost DeBoer his job, college football analyst Josh Pate shared his stance.
"There's no world where that actually happens," Pate said (49:01). "Now the world where it is attempted to be spoken into existence is far and wide. If buyouts were not even a thing, I don't think it would happen. Buyouts are a thing. So, I especially don't think it will happen."
Alabama will play Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina and Auburn on the road, while hosting Vanderbilt, Tennessee, LSU and Oklahoma. Analyst Brandon Marcello ranked this schedule as the 10th toughest in the Southeastern Conference.
Pate noted that other strong SEC schools could also finish 8-4 this season given the tough games. However, he doesn’t believe such a record would be enough to justify firing DeBoer.
"I don't I don't think it could it would take scandal or like fall off a cliff, struggle to make a bowl game type stuff," Pate said (50:36). "And even then, it may be mutual. He's so humiliated or it's so oil and water that he just decides with the ad, I'll step away. I just don't see how he gets outright axed."
Kalen DeBoer opens up about Alabama's fall camp
With just a few Saturdays left before Alabama kicks off its 2025 season at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, the Crimson Tide is deep into an intense fall camp. Players are being pushed both physically and mentally under the direction of defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.
Kalen DeBoer shared a camp update on Sunday:
"Just challenging the guys, competitive stamina, the physical, mental piece of it, really like how they were able to sustain the energy, sustain the effort and attitude.
"Just bringing juice, focusing on the next play, all those things that are cliches that are so important to success on the football field."
Kalen DeBoer's program will have its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.