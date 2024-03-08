"10,000 other players do both": Arch Manning's wacky reason on his exclusion from EA Sports CFB 25 triggers CFB fans

Arch Manning comes from a family of football royalty. However, the Texas Longhorns quarterback is yet to make his mark on the gridiron.

As per reports, Arch opted out of sharing his name, image and likeness (NIL) for the anticipated game EA Sports College Football 25. Earlier this week, Orangebloods' Anwar Richardson explained why the QB chose to sit this round out on X.

"Multiple people have told me Texas redshirt quarterback Arch Manning will not opt into EA Sports College Football 25. I'm told Arch is focused on playing football on the field," Richardson tweeted.

Fans reacted on X to Arch's decision not to share his likeness for the game.

"10,000 other players do both," one fan tweeted.

"Bro doesn't even play on the field," another fan tweeted.

A fan irked by Arch's comments tweeted:

"Arch has become the most hated college player over night. He had such a head start too with the manning name being regarded so fondly by most."

"Bench player," another fan tweeted.

As per ESPN's Mark Schlabach, Arch opted out of the video game due to his status on the Texas depth chart. The signal-caller is the second-choice QB for the Longhorns, behind Quinn Ewers. He has put his EA connections on hold before he takes over as Texas' starter.

When did Arch Manning make his debut for Texas Longhorns?

Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning

Arch Manning made his much-anticipated debut for the Texas Longhorns in last season's regular-season finale against Texas Tech on Nov. 23. He came on in the third quarter and completed two of his five passing attempts for 30 yards, as the Longhorns secured a blowout 57-7 win.

Manning could serve as the backup for Ewers in the 2024 college football season, but he'll have to grab his opportunities when they come his way.