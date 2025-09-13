10 hilarious Cade Klubnik memes cracking up the internet after Clemson QB's sloppy start against Georgia Tech

Several Cade Klubnik memes have flooded various social media platforms after the Clemson quarterback's first-half performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 3 of college football action. Klubnik was once again erratic with his throwing in the game and was sacked in the first quarter after he held on to the ball for too long. Despite a sluggish performance by the quarterback, Klubnik helped the Tigers on a 75-yard drive that culminated in a touchdown. The score kept the Tigers in touch with the Yellow Jackets, who had built a 13-0 lead before halftime like the Troy Trojans did last week at Memorial Stadium. By the third quarter, Klubnik had gone 12-of-18 for 185 yards, resulting in one touchdown and one interception to lead coach Dabo Swinney's team to a frail 14-13 lead at the Bobby Dodd Stadium in the pivotal Week 3 clash. Several hilarious Cade Klubnik memes were dropped by college football fans on X after the quarterback's erratic first-half performance against the Yellow Jackets. Cade Klubnik start worries analystCade Klubnik started the season with a mixed performance against the LSU Tigers, going 19-of-38 for 230 yards, resulting in one interception. Against the Troy Trojans in Week 2 of college football action, the quarterback struggled once again despite leading the Tigers to a 27-16 comeback win against the Troy Trojans. During a segment of the &quot;McShay Show,&quot; analyst Todd McShay detailed his concern about the Clemson Tigers' inconsistent offensive performances, especially against teams that they are expected to beat heavily. “I’m more concerned about Cade Klubnik, specifically, and the Clemson offense after this win against Troy than I was after the loss against LSU,” McShay said (Timestamp: 54:22). “We all know Cade Klubnik is a phenomenal quarterback. ... We’ve seen the tape, we’ve seen him get better, we’ve seen him make special plays.“We know what Klubnik is... But if you can’t protect him, and the weapons aren't where they supposed to be, what is a supporting cast issue, now becomes your issue.”Klubnik and the Tigers already seem to have a mountain to climb to make the college football playoffs once again. Despite being preseason favorites for both a spot in the coveted postseason showcase and the Heisman Trophy (+900 according to FanDuel), both quarterback and program have been downgraded by bookies (+2,000 according to FanDuel) after their sluggish start to the season.