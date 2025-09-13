  • home icon
  • College Football
  • 10 hilarious Cade Klubnik memes cracking up the internet after Clemson QB's sloppy start against Georgia Tech

10 hilarious Cade Klubnik memes cracking up the internet after Clemson QB's sloppy start against Georgia Tech

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 13, 2025 18:27 GMT
Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik
Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik

Several Cade Klubnik memes have flooded various social media platforms after the Clemson quarterback's first-half performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 3 of college football action. Klubnik was once again erratic with his throwing in the game and was sacked in the first quarter after he held on to the ball for too long.

Ad

Despite a sluggish performance by the quarterback, Klubnik helped the Tigers on a 75-yard drive that culminated in a touchdown. The score kept the Tigers in touch with the Yellow Jackets, who had built a 13-0 lead before halftime like the Troy Trojans did last week at Memorial Stadium.

By the third quarter, Klubnik had gone 12-of-18 for 185 yards, resulting in one touchdown and one interception to lead coach Dabo Swinney's team to a frail 14-13 lead at the Bobby Dodd Stadium in the pivotal Week 3 clash.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Several hilarious Cade Klubnik memes were dropped by college football fans on X after the quarterback's erratic first-half performance against the Yellow Jackets.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Cade Klubnik start worries analyst

Cade Klubnik started the season with a mixed performance against the LSU Tigers, going 19-of-38 for 230 yards, resulting in one interception. Against the Troy Trojans in Week 2 of college football action, the quarterback struggled once again despite leading the Tigers to a 27-16 comeback win against the Troy Trojans.

During a segment of the "McShay Show," analyst Todd McShay detailed his concern about the Clemson Tigers' inconsistent offensive performances, especially against teams that they are expected to beat heavily.

Ad
“I’m more concerned about Cade Klubnik, specifically, and the Clemson offense after this win against Troy than I was after the loss against LSU,” McShay said (Timestamp: 54:22). “We all know Cade Klubnik is a phenomenal quarterback. ... We’ve seen the tape, we’ve seen him get better, we’ve seen him make special plays.
Ad
“We know what Klubnik is... But if you can’t protect him, and the weapons aren't where they supposed to be, what is a supporting cast issue, now becomes your issue.”

Klubnik and the Tigers already seem to have a mountain to climb to make the college football playoffs once again. Despite being preseason favorites for both a spot in the coveted postseason showcase and the Heisman Trophy (+900 according to FanDuel), both quarterback and program have been downgraded by bookies (+2,000 according to FanDuel) after their sluggish start to the season.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications