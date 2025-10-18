10 hilarious Garrett Nussmeier memes cracking up fans after Diego Pavia's Vanderbilt crushed LSU in Week 8 

Garrett Nussmeier and LSU suffered a loss to Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Saturday. The Commodores entered an SEC game as favorites for the first time this century, and they went on to live up to the billing with a 31-28 victory over the Tigers.Nussmeier completed 19 of 28 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns against the Commodores on Saturday. However, that was not enough to earn the Tigers a win in the encounter. This has resulted in fans posting a host of hilarious memes on the internet about the quarterback.Here's a look at some of the memes circulating on the internet.Seven hilarious Garrett Nussmeier memes after the Vanderbilt game#1, Nussmeier’s longevity didn't helpGarrett Nussmeier is playing his fifth college football season in 2025. However, the quarterback experience gained by the quarterback, who became a starter for the Tigers last season, wasn't enough to steal a win against Vanderbilt.#2, Playing in unfavorable conditions Nussmeier has been unable to put out his best on the field for LSU in many games this season. This is because of a reported nagging injury he continues to deal with. A section of the fans is making fun of his gameday condition, which hasn't been 100%.#3, LSU’s poor offensive lineGarrett Nussmeier had a rough day behind the offensive line on Saturday. The quarterback was sacked twice as the pass protection play failed to cover him enough in the backfield. Fans are making fun of the time he had making decisions behind the offensive line.#4, Definitely coming out injured Following the rough day he had in the backfield on Saturday, a section of the fans is confident he will leave the game with an injury. The quarterback suffered a couple of hits while reading his receivers in the game.#5, An emotional NussmeierGarrett Nussmeier was seen late in the game crying on the LSU sideline. Without a doubt, losing to Vanderbilt is many steps backward for the team despite the form of the Commodores this season. Fans, nonetheless, made fun of that moment.#6, Returning to lose to Diego PaviaGarrett Nussmeier opted against the draft to return to college football for his fifth season in 2025. However, some fans believe he's done that just to lose to Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt. This is considered the most disappointing defeat in the SEC.#7, Getting locked out of the teamAfter the performance against Vanderbilt, some fans believe Garrett Nussmeier should be locked out of the team. The quarterback took the starting role last season, but they now believe it's time to take it from him.