10 hilarious Steve Sarkisian memes breaking internet after Julian Sayin takes down Arch Manning in Week 1 at home

The internet has been relentless towards Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian shortly after his team came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Saturday’s season opener.Ohio State defeated Texas 14-7 in a game that featured both Arch Manning and Julian Sayin making their debuts as starting quarterbacks. While much of the pregame hype was centered around Manning taking the reins for the Longhorns, it was Sayin and the defending national champion Buckeyes who left with the win, protecting their home turf and handing Texas an early-season setback.Fans wasted no time taking to social media to poke fun at Sarkisian and the Longhorns, unloading with a series of brutal memes after the game.And they didn’t end there—more poured in as the night went on, taking direct aim at both the head coach and his young quarterback.Longhorns fans were particularly frustrated with Manning’s performance. The sophomore finished the day completing 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards, a touchdown, and one interception. For many, it was a far cry from what they were expecting out of the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, both multi-time Super Bowl winners in the NFL. The pressure surrounding Arch was already immense, and Saturday’s result only heightened the spotlight.On the opposite sideline, Sayin was steadier, going 13-of-20 for 126 yards and a touchdown while guiding the Buckeyes to a season-opening victory that only strengthens their case as early favorites to repeat as national champions.Now, Sarkisian, Manning, and the Longhorns have a week to regroup before returning to Austin for their home opener. They’ll host the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday, September 6, in a matchup expected to provide a much softer test than the one they faced against Ohio State.Texas hopes for three-game victory stretch before Florida clashSyndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: ImagnThe Longhorns’ upcoming schedule sets up favorably. After facing San Jose State, they’ll take on UTEP and Sam Houston State, giving Manning three consecutive weeks to build rhythm and confidence before a key early-October showdown with the Florida Gators. That matchup will serve as the next true test for both Manning and Sarkisian’s squad.Despite the frustration of Week One, there’s still optimism that Manning can settle into his role with more starting reps. Texas boasts a strong running back duo in Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter, along with a defensive unit that held Ohio State to just 14 points—no small feat against an explosive Buckeyes offense.If the Longhorns can capitalize on this stretch, the loss in Columbus could prove to be only a minor setback on the road to a potential College Football Playoff run.