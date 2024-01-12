In a move that has shocked the college football world, Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban retired on Wednesday. In commemoration, ESPN posted a selection of the most memorable moments from his illustrious career on Instagram.

Saban ends a head coaching career that started at Toledo in 1990. But he is most famous for his extremely successful 17-season run with the Crimson Tide. He led them to six national championships and turned Alabama into the feared program that it is today.

Here are those moments.

10 memorable moments from Nick Saban's career

Saban's first national championship

Then-LSU coach Nick Saban and Will Muschamps' wild reaction on the sidelines after the Tigers won the 2003 national championship. This was the first of Saban's seven national titles

Nick Saban's Ferrari

A video shows Saban revving the engine of a crimson-red Ferrari. Saban is the part owner of a Ferrari dealership in Nashville and has always loved the Italian brand of supercar.

Saban's new shoes

During a practice session, Saban was caught on tape complaining about his new shoes. According to him, they were the “wrong size” and “hurting his feet.” He then asked for a drink but was not handed the drink he wanted. Not the best session for Saban.

Saban's patience

During a news conference before the 2021 Cotton Bowl, Saban remarked on his patience or lack of it. In response to his team’s slow start to the season and being asked if it was a test of his patience, he responded that he doesn't have any patience and that everything, including the news conference that he was in, is a test of his patience

Respect for the Longhorns

After Alabama's 20-19 victory over the Texas Longhorns in 2022, Saban saw some of his players doing the “Horns Down” sign at the Longhorns players. Saban ran onto the field yelling “Don't do that” and to show respect to Texas.

A team speech to remember

Before the Crimson Tide faced the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2018 national championship game, Saban gave an iconic team talk focusing on the strengths that Alabama has and the idea that the players need to give the same level of intensity that they have done all season. This appeared to work, as Alabama defeated Georgia in overtime.

Terrion Arnold's experience

After coming off the field after a drive, Saban yelled at Terrion Arnold. In a later news conference, Arnold said that when this was happening you had to hear what he was saying, not how he was saying it. Arnold said that this is “hard coaching” but it is what we expected at Alabama with Saban.

Be the beast

In another one of Saban's news conference anecdotes, he recalled the time the Crimson Tide brought a speaker in who showed a picture of a lion. “Everyone wanted to be the beast, but nobody wanted to do what the beast does.” This also reflects on, Saban's coaching career, that he, wanted to be the best and would do things that other coaches wouldn't think about to be the best.

Saban praises Young and Anderson

After the Crimson Tide's loss in the 2022 national championship game to Georgia, Saban was in a news conference with Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. When the two players were allowed to leave, Saban held them back and spoke about them. He had nothing but praise for the two who had led the Crimson Tide to that point.

“Do you think we just s**t out another player?

Finally, in a preseason news conference, a reporter asked Saban about the lack of development in his secondary. Saban responded negatively, asking the reporter if he thought that the program just “s**t out another player” and this problem would be solved.