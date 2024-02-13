10 schools leaving Pac-12 will remain connected with George Kliavkoff's FBS powerhouse as conference realignment demands grace period of 2 more years

The Pac-12 will only have two programs remaining for the 2024 college football season, but there will still be affiliated bowls for the next two seasons for the 10 members that have left. Per Action Network, the 10 Pac-12 teams will stay connected to the conference in the postseason because their contracts do not apparently expire until after the 2025 season.

An anonymous source discussed how this was the most viable option for the sport going forward:

"Out of a series of not-great options, the most workable—short of blowing up the bowl system and the (35 non-playoff) bowl contracts—is to have the former Pac-12 schools sent to Pac-12 bowls for two more years."

The six bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins are the Sun, Los Angeles, Holiday, Sun, Las Vegas and Independence (2024)/ESPN Bowl (2025). The Rose Bowl is not part of this contract as it is in the College Football Playoff rotation.

There are still a few things to figure out as the conference vs. conference matchup, such as the Alamo Bowl's Pac-12 vs. Big 12 game, may not be able to choose from former Big 12 opponents like Texas and Oklahoma.

Things continue to be fluid, but this is a great way to fix a massive issue.

What does this mean for the Pac-12?

The Pac-12 is seemingly struggling to determine its next steps, with Washington State and Oregon State leading the way. With the bowl tie-ins, this appears to be the only logistical option if the NCAA and college football wanted to keep the contracts.

The erstwhile "Conference of Champions" is not in a good place now, as four games are listed for the college football schedule. This will complicate things, but there needs to be a big overhaul for the conference if it plans to stay alive as a potential Power Five conference.

Its options are to merge with a Group of Five conference or just abandon the idea.

