10 wild Shedeur Sanders memes cracking up fans after Saints, Raiders reject him on day 2 of NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders continues to slide down on NFL draft weekend. The Colorado star, son of Coach Prime, was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. As the second round draws to a close, he remains undrafted.
On Friday, Sanders was passed by a number of teams in need of quarterback depth, including the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders. Football fans shared memes about the situation on X.
Many memes focused on the Saints' second-round pick. New Orleans selected Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, who played seven seasons of college football and suffered a number of injuries.
"The Saints chose Tyler shough who’s 25 had 3 season ending injuries and college and was in the same high school class as Trevor Lawrence over Shedeur Sanders," one fan wrote.
"This man was just drafted before Shedeur Sanders."
"Tyler Shough got drafted before Shedeur Sanders. I’m at a loss for words."
Others used GIFs or videos to clown on Sanders.
"Hello @ShedeurSanders you should watch," a fan wrote sharing a video of Tom Brady teaching how to throw a football.
"The NFL to Shedeur Sanders:"
Examining the reasons Shedeur Sanders' NFL draft stock fell
Shedeur Sanders falling to the second round of the NFL draft has created speculation. Analysts and fans suggest NFL coaches may be unhappy with the Colorado quarterback's skill set or attitude.
In the past two seasons, Sanders was the most-sacked quarterback. He was sacked 42 times and a career-high 52 times as a junior. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky pointed out Sanders' sack values as a possible concern.
"If I was one of the teams that was drafting Shedeur, I would want to sit down and watch a lot of the plays that led to his sacks," Orlovsky said. "Just have conversations around them, why did they happen? Because, for me, one of the biggest takeaways is there's too many situational, selfish sacks where they're unnecessary at times."
NFL Network shared an anonymous quote from an NFL assistant coach discussing Sanders' pre-draft interview.
"The worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life," the anonymous coach said. "He's so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. ... But the biggest thing is, he's not that good."
It could be a combination of skill and attitude issues that caused Sanders to slip in the NFL draft. Regardless, the outcome is surprising to many.
New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.