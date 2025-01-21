10 Will Howard memes cracking up the internet as Ohio State dominates in CFP natty

Will Howard and the Ohio State Buckeyes have a strong advantage in the CFP national championship game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. After QB Riley Leonard helped the Fighting Irish take an early lead with a 1-yard rushing TD, Ryan Day's team dominated the entire second quarter, scoring three touchdowns to give them a 21-7 lead at halftime.

Howard threw two passing touchdowns in the second quarter to help the Buckeyes establish dominance in the CFP national championship game. His first was an 8-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Smith followed by a 6-yard TD pass to Quinshon Judkins to close the first half of the showdown.

College football fans took to social media to share memes about Will Howard following Ohio State' dominating first-half performance. Here are the top 10 memes cracking up the internet:

Howard is showcasing his inner Tom Brady to help the Buckeyes lift the natty

The chemistry between Howard and Jeremiah Smith has been solid throughout the first half.

The Ohio State QB has figured out Notre Dame's defense at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Could Howard's strong performance lead to him getting picked in the NFL Draft?

Will Howard began his collegiate journey with the Kansas State Wildcats in 2020. He spent four seasons with them, recording 5,786 yards and 48 TDs passing. He joined Ryan Day's team this season and was named as the starter for the Ohio State Buckeyes. In his debut campaign with the team, Howard tallied a total of 3,779 yards and 33 passing touchdowns.

Will Howard breaks the record for the most consecutive completions in a CFP national championship game

In addition to helping the Ohio State Buckeyes to a 21-7 lead in the first half, the quarterback also made history with another personal achievement during this high-octane showdown against Notre Dame.

During a second-and-13 play at Notre Dame's 38-yard line, Howard made a 15-yard pass to Jeremiah Smith. After this play, he set the CFP national championship record for the most consecutive completions at 13.

If Howard can continue guiding Ohio State's offense this effectively, then Notre Dame does not have a chance of making a comeback and winning the natty. The Fighting Irish are down 31-15 in the fourth quarter.

