$100,000,000 worth Barstools' Dave Portnoy vows to bet $1,000,000 on Alabama loss in Rose Bowl semifinal against Michigan

Six days after declaring that he had abandoned betting following a substantial loss on the Bills vs. Eagles NFL game, Dave Portnoy has returned to wagering. This time, the Barstool CEO is ready to place a massive bet on an upcoming College Football Playoff matchup.

Portnoy has announced his intention to wager $1 million on No. 1 Michigan to prevail over No. 4 Alabama in the CFP semifinal matchup. The business tycoon is a graduate of the University of Michigan and has huge confidence his alma mater will be in the championship game.

“I will be betting 1 million on Michigan. That’s how confident I am,” Portnoy posted on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

In another post, Portnoy talked about FSU's playoff snub and Michigan's chances against Alabama.

“I like the Crimson Tide, I like their fans, the hospitality, Roll Tide Willie; I’m friends with [Nick] Saban’s daughter Kristen,” Dave Portnoy said in a video. “I like all of it, but we’re going to have to take it out on you. We’re going to have to curb-stomp you … Michigan’s coming. We’re going to have to kill the SEC once and for all.”

Expand Tweet

Will this be another monster loss for Dave Portnoy?

Dave Portnoy incurred an undisclosed loss in a wager on the Buffalo Bills during their defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles this season. This setback led the Barstool founder to declare that he was finished with gambling. However, he could be on the verge of another heavy loss.

“I retire 10 times a week. When I’m going bad, I quit and retire every day,” Portnoy said about his habit of retiring and un-retiring gambling.

Dave Portnoy experienced a significant loss betting on the Bengals following Joe Burrow's season-ending wrist injury. He asserted that he only got "half a quarter" out of a $70,000 bet on them to win the Super Bowl and $100,000 against the Ravens, among other wagers.

Notably, Portnoy declared bankruptcy back in 2004, and his gambling habit played a role in that. Nonetheless, his confidence in the Wolverines for the upcoming Rose Bowl game will make him go all the way once again.

Is Michigan ending the semifinal jinx?

Michigan has been in the last two College Football Playoff semifinals as the Big Ten champion. However, the program was not able to advance beyond on both occasions. The Wolverines lost to Georgia in the semifinal during the 2021 season and unexpectedly fell to TCU in 2022.

With Alabama on the schedule this time, Jim Harbaugh and his team face a tough challenge en route to the national championship game. Notably, Nick Saban boasts a record of eight wins and two losses against top-ranked teams in his coaching career.