“100% committed to the bit” “Cringe” - CFB fans left debating over Clemson HC Dabo Swinney’s transfer portal comments

The college football world has taken aim at Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney over his comments on the transfer portal.

Swinney has been reluctant to be active in the transfer portal, despite other schools using it to their benefit to build a national championship contender. This offseason, Clemson was the lone school outside of military schools that didn't land one player in the transfer portal.

"It wasn't really necessarily an intentional thing," Swinney said, via CBS. "There (are) a couple (of) guys we looked at, but they've got to love you too...

"Honestly, every player is technically a transfer. We just signed a whole class of guys who will transfer in from high school. We like our guys, we like our starters."

Following Swinney's comments, college football fans had mixed reactions about it.

"Dabo is 100% committed to the bit, I will give him that," a fan wrote.

"I am very grateful for Dabo's commitment to this self-defeating bit," another fan wrote.

Some fans, meanwhile, like Swinney being committed to the players he recruited out of high school, as he preaches loyalty.

"I haven’t pulled harder for him than I do now. Most college football fans hate what has happened to the game and yet they make fun of him trying to do what is right, it makes no sense," a fan wrote.

"I dont agree with what he is doing but I appreciate the fact that he is not budging one bit on it...I thought he would fold and join in honestly," another fan added.

However, other fans weren't pleased with his comments and think that it's odd that Swinney isn't using the transfer portal to his benefit.

"Cringe," a fan wrote.

"2nd most cringe coach behind Deion," a fan added.

Dabo Swinney not using the transfer portal could hinder Clemson's success this upcoming season.

How much longer is Dabo Swinney under contract?

Dabo Swinney is under contract with the Clemson Tigers through 2031. In 2022, Swinney agreed a 10-year, $115 million contract that runs through 2031, which pays him an average of $11.2 million per season.

Last season, Clemson went 9-4 and won the Gator Bowl, but the Tigers struggled early on. Clemson started the year 2-2 and 4-4 but rallied off five straight wins to end the year.

The Tigers will open their 2024 college football season on August 31 against Georgia.