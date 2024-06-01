Quinn Ewers is part of the college football stars chosen for the EA Sports College Football 25 cover. This comes on the back of a fabulous 2023 season, having taken the Texas Longhorns to the college football playoffs.

The Longhorns quarterback’s look in the much-anticipated video game seems to have been leaked on social media. A screenshot was shared by College Football Report on X, depicting a face scan:

“WHO TF IS THIS,” the post on social media read.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

The college football world was quick to react to Quinn Ewers’ unrealistic face scan for the video game. Some fans compared the look to various celebrities, including a ‘drunk Justin Bieber.’ Here are a few reactions:

Expand Tweet

“Y’all say you don’t want it to be like madden and be overly realistic and then get mad at stuff like this. It’s a video game. He looks fine.”

“They brought the game back can we stop complaining.”

Expand Tweet

“Dollar Store Mr. Beast.”

“Looks like they used Lukas Doncic.”

Apart from Quinn Ewers, the other players on the game’s standard edition cover are Colorado’s Travis Hunter and Michigan’s Donovan Edwards. The game will be out in July and the fans are waiting eagerly for it.

Travis Hunter's EA Sports CFB 25 rating

Quinn Ewers had nothing but praise for Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter. According to the Longhorns QB, his EA Sports College Football 25 video game cover co-athlete could be the one who ends up with a near-perfect rating in the game.

“I’m not sure if they’re going to put anyone at 99, but if they do I think he’ll be the closest to it. His overall ability on offense, defense, and special teams… he can do it all," Ewers said on the issue.

Expand Tweet

While Ewers will be leading the Longhorns in their debut in the SEC, Hunter and the Buffaloes will now play in the Big 12.