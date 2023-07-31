$103,000-valued Arch Manning Panini trading card shatters Uncle Peyton Manning's record price of $71,988.88

Arch Manning has been hyped-up for years as a future college and NFL star. Manning committed to play quarterback at Texas and will serve as Quinn Ewers' backup this season.

After that, Manning will likely be starting, and it will only be a matter of time before he is drafted into the NFL.

With that, the buzz around Manning is at an all-time high, and his signed Texas trading card has just sold for $103,000. All the money goes to charity, but the card is the highest-selling through Panini America's website, beating out a one-of-one Luka Doncic card.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It also shattered Arch's uncle Peyton Manning's highest-priced card, which went for $71,988.88.

On3 NIL @On3NIL



The record price paid for a Peyton Manning card is $71,988.88



Story via @Pete_Nakos96: pic.twitter.com/nIzVi1SDa1 Arch Manning's trading card is the highest-selling through Panini America's website, beating out a one-of-one Luka Doncic card. All proceeds are going to charity.The record price paid for a Peyton Manning card is $71,988.88Story via @Pete_Nakos96: on3.com/nil/news/arch-…

“Getting my first Panini trading card is something I couldn’t have imagined growing up,” Manning said in a statement. “Working with Panini to have my first trading card benefit the larger community is special. Helping children live healthy and fulfilling lives is something that has always been important to my family.”

Over $100,000 for a trading card is crazy, but if Arch Manning has a good college and NFL career, it could be worth much more down the line.

Arch Manning is entering his first year at Texas

TCU vs. Texas

Arch Manning, 18, will be behind Quinn Ewers for his freshmen season with the Longhorns, which will be a good learning experience for him.

In a spring game, Manning struggled as he went 5-for-13 for 30 passing yards. It was a disappointing start, especially after Manning left high school early and all the buzz around him. However, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian didn't put too much thought into the spring game.

“I felt like I needed to remind everybody, on our spring game, the guy should have been at the Senior Car Wash raising money for prom or something,” Sarkisian said. “He still should have been in high school at that game. It was invaluable experience for him to be with us and to get a lot of that newness out.

“He’s a normal guy with us, and he’s a normal guy for himself and in and around the building. But for everybody else, when you carry the name, it comes with those expectations. So, I think for him to realize how to balance those types of things, in the end, he’s on a great trajectory for us.”

In high school, Arch Manning had 137 touchdowns in four years and broke his uncles Peyton and Eli Manning's record for the most passing touchdowns and the most passing yards in Newman history five games into his senior season.

Poll : Do you think Arch Manning will live up to the hype? Yes No 0 votes