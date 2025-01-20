  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "$10M for Carson Beck?": Former NFL guard left in awe of Miami's deep pockets after Travis Hunter's livestream outburst

"$10M for Carson Beck?": Former NFL guard left in awe of Miami's deep pockets after Travis Hunter's livestream outburst

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified Jan 20, 2025 01:43 GMT
2024 SEC Championship - Georgia v Texas - Source: Getty
Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck [Image credits: Getty Images]

Carson Beck recently joined the Miami Hurricanes via the transfer portal, reportedly receiving a staggering $10 million payday. Travis Hunter was among those who expressed shock at the dollar figure, leading former Colorado Buffaloes and NFL guard Matt McChesney to weigh in on the matter.

Speaking to co-host Bailey Price on his podcast "Zero 2 Sixty," McChesney said (Timestamp: 0:48):

"I think that (Hunter) should go top three in the draft and make $40 million, instead of 10, but he makes a good point. How did Timmy make $10 million? Miami's got $10 million for f***ing Carson Beck? $10 million for Carson Beck? I mean, $10 million for Carson Beck.
also-read-trending Trending
"Miami's got that kind of bread? Miami's serious. I don't know if I'm backing Beck for $10 f**king million is smart.
"$10 million for Timmy? I don't think so, bro. Nah. Let's see what else we got on the roster. You can cut $10 million a bit better than Carson Beck. ... I don't know who the f**k they have on their roster at quarterback other than Timmy now, but I know that he just got $10 million. This is as bad of a move as D.J. (Uiagalelei) to Florida State. This is the kind of thing that will crush Miami's season next year."
youtube-cover

McChesney said that the move could wind up costing Mario Cristobal his job. He added that Beck is not a good quarterback and not who fans believe he is.

What did Travis Hunter say about Carson Beck's deal?

Travis Hunter weighed in on Carson Beck's reported $10 million payday, joking that he is considering returning to college for another season.

On his podcast, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner said:

"How do you get $10 million? Where is my $10 million? How are people getting this much money, bro? ... Let me go back. I'm going back to college. Let me see if I can me get $100 million. Let me see my NIL value, bro. Let me see if I can go back and win another Heisman."

Beck entered the season among the Heisman Trophy favorites and was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Despite an up-and-down year under center for the Georgia Bulldogs, he was reportedly able to secure a substantial payday.

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी