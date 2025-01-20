"$10M for Carson Beck?": Former NFL guard left in awe of Miami's deep pockets after Travis Hunter's livestream outburst

Carson Beck recently joined the Miami Hurricanes via the transfer portal, reportedly receiving a staggering $10 million payday. Travis Hunter was among those who expressed shock at the dollar figure, leading former Colorado Buffaloes and NFL guard Matt McChesney to weigh in on the matter.

Speaking to co-host Bailey Price on his podcast "Zero 2 Sixty," McChesney said (Timestamp: 0:48):

"I think that (Hunter) should go top three in the draft and make $40 million, instead of 10, but he makes a good point. How did Timmy make $10 million? Miami's got $10 million for f***ing Carson Beck? $10 million for Carson Beck? I mean, $10 million for Carson Beck.

"Miami's got that kind of bread? Miami's serious. I don't know if I'm backing Beck for $10 f**king million is smart.

"$10 million for Timmy? I don't think so, bro. Nah. Let's see what else we got on the roster. You can cut $10 million a bit better than Carson Beck. ... I don't know who the f**k they have on their roster at quarterback other than Timmy now, but I know that he just got $10 million. This is as bad of a move as D.J. (Uiagalelei) to Florida State. This is the kind of thing that will crush Miami's season next year."

McChesney said that the move could wind up costing Mario Cristobal his job. He added that Beck is not a good quarterback and not who fans believe he is.

What did Travis Hunter say about Carson Beck's deal?

Travis Hunter weighed in on Carson Beck's reported $10 million payday, joking that he is considering returning to college for another season.

On his podcast, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner said:

"How do you get $10 million? Where is my $10 million? How are people getting this much money, bro? ... Let me go back. I'm going back to college. Let me see if I can me get $100 million. Let me see my NIL value, bro. Let me see if I can go back and win another Heisman."

Beck entered the season among the Heisman Trophy favorites and was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Despite an up-and-down year under center for the Georgia Bulldogs, he was reportedly able to secure a substantial payday.

