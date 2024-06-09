12 ACC teams approve lawsuit against FSU amid rumors of Seminoles joining Big Ten expansion in latest conference realignment wave

The Atlantic Coast Conference has been dealing with a lot of issues lately as they are in the midst of being sued by a pair of teams in the league. Things seem to be taking a bit of a wild turn now.

The vote in January by the conference members unanimously approved of suing the Florida State Seminoles.

The names of the universities have been released and both North Carolina and Clemson missed the ACC Board of Directors meeting, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

California, a new member of the ACC in the college football season, also was absent. The three incoming teams (Stanford, California, and SMU) were listed as "invited but unable to attend."

Trending

North Carolina's absence has been a topic of discussion as the minutes had Kevin Guskiewicz, the board's vice chair and UNC chancellor, listed as the absent director.

However, he was leaving the position to become the Michigan State president and the January 12 meeting was Lee H. Roberts' first day as UNC's interim chancellor.

This is going to be an intriguing saga to follow as things could continue to go south for members of the conference.

What does the future of the ACC look like?

The future of the ACC is going to be in major doubt as litigation between the conference and both the Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles takes place.

With the exit fee for teams being listed at more than half a billion dollars, it's going to be a difficult choice.

The Atlantic Coast Conference also has a bit of an issue with how their media rights deal works as they are attempting to keep it private.

The future may be a bit bleak depending on the outcome of the lawsuit. If the exit fee is lifted or significantly lowered, there could be more teams attempting to leave for a larger media rights payout.

However, until there is reason to panic, the ACC is going to be operating business as usual.