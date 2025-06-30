"12 is not enough": Big Ten Commish Tony Petitti shares crystal clear thoughts on new CFP model

The extended college football playoff bracket of 12 teams doesn't seem to satisfy Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti, who's looking for more expansion in the coming years. The recent changes to the traditional model of four teams were introduced last year.

According to the updated regulations starting this upcoming season, 12 teams will make the playoffs solely based on the selection committee rankings. Going forward, the conference champions won't get automatic bids and a first-round bye, which was the case in 2024. But commish Tony Petitti said that having only 12 teams isn't sufficient.

Speaking to CFB insider Joel Klatt on his podcast, which will air on June 30. Petitti mentioned that more teams should get the opportunity to compete for the national championship, something that's similar to basketball, where you have a large bracket.

Moreover, he claimed that the current system has a great parity due to the strength of schedule each team in the Big Ten faces and then failing to make the playoff bracket is a big heartbreak.

The Joel Klatt show: A CFB Pod @JoelKlattShow LINK Big Noon Conversations return with @bigten Commissioner Tony Petitti. @joelklatt ’s exclusive interview premieres Monday at 10am ET.

“It's not me, it's the voice of the Big Ten. It's 18 athletic directors and coaches who have to be convinced that this is fair,” Petitti told Klatt on his show.

“We're not asking to be handed anything like we want to play tough playing games to get there, and we want to create an incentive for our schools to schedule more non conferences.

“I think 12 is not enough. Look, as great as college football is, and it's great, I want more teams to feel like they're chasing an opportunity to compete for a national championship. Look, we're open to ideas. If there's a better way to do it,” he added.

Big Ten schools will now have more money to operate football programs in 2025

Amid the ongoing playoff bracket drama, there has been a landmark House vs. NCAA settlement that will give $20.5 million to each participating school in 2025. These funds could be used for recruiting, transfer portal moves and developing the program at an infrastructural level.

A new sports commission will be formed to undertake the fund transfer and regulate the split of money within the school. The football programs will take almost 75% of the allocated funds.

Meaning, the Big Ten football programs could have as much as $13-16 million for operations and paying players. This figure will change every season.

