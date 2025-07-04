$120 million jackpot for Clemson as latest ACC media deal update gives Dabo Swinney edge over peers amid conference realignment fears

Clemson is set to benefit significantly from a noteworthy alteration to the model by which ACC media deal money is shared. The university, alongside Florida State, has clamored for this change over the years before embarking on a 17-month litigation with the conference.

However, the settlement agreement between the league and the schools on the legal battle has addressed it. The 68-page agreement outlines the conference’s withdrawal fees and provides greater clarity on how revenue will be distributed based on television viewership.

According to a report by The Athletic's Matt Baker, 60% of the league's television money will now be distributed to member schools based on their annual television ratings. The remaining 40% of the funds will be shared evenly among all 18 conference members.

Of the 60% allocation, three-fourths will be distributed based on football television viewership, while one-fourth will be based on men’s basketball viewership. Notre Dame, which is an ACC member but football independent, won't be eligible for football viewership distribution despite having to play five ACC teams every year.

Clemson projected that the new ACC media revenue model sharing could generate an additional $120 million over six years, giving Dabo Swinney's team an edge over many conference rivals. Analysts contend that it should be enough to keep the Tigers financially competitive with top programs in the SEC and Big Ten, where the TV money is larger.

The conference will also distribute other payouts to schools through a success initiative, which rewards teams based on their performance on the football field or basketball court. Additional details of the revenue distribution were withheld and classified as trade secrets.

The cost for Clemson to leave the ACC

Before the legal battle between the ACC and both Clemson and Florida State, the exit fee to leave the conference was projected to be huge. The fee would exceed $500 million, according to an estimate presented by the Seminoles in a 2023 Board of Regents meeting.

However, the settlement between the league and the two schools offered clarification on that. The cost to leave the ACC in the 2025-26 fiscal year is $165 million, but that figure will drop by $18 million annually until the 2029-30 fiscal year. It will remain at $75 million from 2030-31 until the deal expires in 2036.

It remains unknown whether Clemson will continue to pursue its ambition to leave the ACC following the changes in the revenue-sharing model. However, analysts project the Tigers to stay until 2030 before exploring exit options unless a lucrative opportunity presents itself.

