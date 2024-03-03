$14 million worth Lane Kiffin backs 2012 Heisman winner Johnny Manziel’s bold decision regarding Reggie Bush’s trophy

Johnny Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, announced Saturday that he would boycott the Heisman ceremony until running back Reggie Bush's award is restored. The ceremony, which happens in New York City every December, witnesses the participation of past winners and legends of college football.

In a social media post, Manziel urged the National Collegiate Athletic Association to reinstate Bush's award, stating that it goes against his morals and values for Bush not to be recognized.

Manziel made his stance clear on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“After careful thought and consideration, I will be humbly removing myself from the Heisman trophy ceremony until Reggie Bush gets his trophy back. Doesn’t sit right with my morals and values that he can’t be on that stage with us every year. Reggie IS the Heisman trophy.

“Do the RIGHT thing NCAA the ball is in your court.”

Expand Tweet

Soon after, Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, who has a net worth of $14 million (per ClutchPoints), reposted Johnny Manziel’s post with clapping emojis:

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time Kiffin has shared Manziel's opinion on Reggie Bush. The Rebels coach reposted the former Aggies quarterback's other post in support of Bush:

Expand Tweet

In 2010, an NCAA investigation found that former University of Southern California running back Reggie Bush had received improper benefits during his time at the school. As a result, he was forced to surrender his Heisman Trophy.

However, if the NCAA reinstates Bush’s records from the 2005 season, the Heisman Trust has indicated that it will honor his award.

Johnny Manziel hits fans with another tweet

In 2021, the Supreme Court ruling allowed student-athletes to make money using their name, image and likeness. Former Texas A&M quarterback "Johnny Football" has been posting in support of Bush, and shortly after Saturday's post, he wrote:

“Morals and values are something that every single Aggie is engrained with from the second that you step on campus. I chose not to accept that fact until recently but moving forward I will hold myself to a higher standard that will go over a lot of y’all’s heads. Time to get 1% better today.”

Expand Tweet

Johnny Manziel expressed optimism that the new NIL rules could help Reggie Bush regain his Heisman Trophy.

Also Read: Johnny Manziel bows out of Heisman ceremony in ultimatum toward Reggie Bush's legacy