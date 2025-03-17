$14M worth Lane Kiffin drops a 3-word comment on son Knox Kiffin and Jaxson Dart’s challenging workout

Lane Kiffin (worth $14 million according to Celebrity Net Worth) shared a photograph showing a whiteboard with the exercises his son, Knox Kiffin, is doing with NFL draft prospect and quarterback Jaxson Dart. The board also included the following message from the pair:

"Some people are scared of Mondays! Some people own Mondays! Built different"

Lane Kiffin added the following commentary:

"What you got ⁦ @JaxsonDart ⁩ ⁦ @KnoxKiffinQB ⁩ ????"

Knox is a high school quarterback slated to be a part of the Class of 2028. Despite being some three years away from college ball, 247Sports has reported that he already has offers from SMU, Mississippi College, Western Kentucky, Sacramento State and Arkansas State.

On the other hand, Jaxson Dart just finished his final season of college football. The Ole Miss signal-caller was a starter for three seasons in Oxford, Mississippi, and led the Rebels to two double-digit wins seasons.

He's now considered the third-best quarterback in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft, and analysts expect him to be a first-round pick. Some, like ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, see him as a potential top-10 pick in the draft.

Paul Finebaum on Lane Kiffin's alleged interest in the Florida Gators job

After missing the College Football Playoff for a second season in a row, despite having double-digit wins once again, it seems that Lane Kiffin's mind was set on a new job at least for a while. On Saturday, ESPN's Paul Finebaum gave some insider knowledge about it on "Saturday Down South":

"I think his team was good enough to make a run. I don't know what happens next for him. I also believe very strongly he was looking around. I think we all know he was looking at Florida. He can deny it, but I don't think there's anything to deny. I think it's a fact. That situation never opened, of course." (Timestamp: 15:45)

However, the Florida Gators stuck with Billy Napier for the time being. Ironically, Napier's job was allegedly saved by a late-season victory over Lane Kiffin's Rebels, according to Finebaum.

