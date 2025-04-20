$14M worth Lane Kiffin gets proven wrong by Ole Miss player following “worst basketball player” claims 

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Apr 20, 2025 05:05 GMT
NCAA Football: Gator Bowl-Duke at Mississippi - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Gator Bowl-Duke at Mississippi - Source: Imagn

Lane Kiffin enters his sixth season at Ole Miss in 2025. The coach has made a significant impact on the program since his arrival in 2020, but dealt with the blow of missing out on the college football playoffs last season after being widely touted for it during the offseason.

Ahead of what is expected to be another crucial season for him at Oxford, Kiffin appeared on “The Pivot” podcast to discuss the Rebels heading into 2025. The coach was questioned by Ryan Clark on why the team has a basketball rim in its meeting room.

Lane Kiffin, who has a net worth of $14 million according to CNW, has provided a solid reason for that and cited a story of a player whom he describes as the “worst basketball player ever.”

“That's because the players – we let them play like – we have dumb competitions like one-on-one or the coaches do” Kiffin said. “We just start the day with competition and just get them going and stuff.
“Or we have this one player, Bam Bam. He is the worst. He's a walk-on D-lineman and he's the worst basketball player ever. And so I'll be like, all right, if Bam Bam makes a free throw today, we're going to skip all individual [drills]. Like, go right to team run.”
“So they're all excited and everything and Bam Bam comes up and he can't even come close … We had to do it in the spring and they were all like, hey, ‘We're going to miss individuals. I'm like, ‘he can't hit the rim.’”
The next morning, Bam Bam went on to prove Lane Kiffin wrong. The defensive lineman made a free throw to the amazement of all his teammates, leading to a loud celebration in the meeting room.

“So proud of you Bam Bam !!! You have come so far. One shot one kill now @OleMissFB,” Kiffin wrote.
Kiffin congratulated Bam Bam for the feat on his social media handle.

A big season ahead for Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin in 2025

The 2024 season didn't turn out as expected for Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss finished the regular season with three losses, thereby missing out on the playoffs.

However, the goal for the coach in the upcoming season is to get the Rebels their first appearance in the playoffs. The team will hope to maintain its explosive offense despite the exit of quarterback Jaxson Dart.

With the SEC repeating last season's schedule at a flipped venue, Ole Miss does have a run of games to deal with in 2025. The Rebels could enter up to 10 games as favorites, creating a strong chance of making the playoffs.

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
bell-icon Manage notifications