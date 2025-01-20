$14M worth Lane Kiffin shares a heartwarming message for daughters Presley and Landry

Beyond the turf, Lane Kiffin leads a different life as a father of three: two daughters and a son. His daughters, Landry and Presley, are the oldest of the bunch. In an Instagram story on Sunday, the Ole Miss coach opened up about the relationship the pair enjoys.

Lane Kiffin shares a heartwarming message (IG/lanekiffin)

Kiffin reposted a reel of a pair of sisters playing in the snow with a note on top of the image.

"I hope every older sister realises one day their annoying little sister will become their best friend for life."

To this, Kiffin, who is worth $14 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) added:

"Presley and Landry."

Presley and Landry Kiffin are the oldest of the Kiffin siblings. Their brother Knox Kiffin is a 16-year-old quarterback at Palos Verdes High School in Los Palos Verdes, California. According to 247Sports, he has received offers from Arkansas State, SMU and Mississippi College.

Presley plays volleyball at USC, while Landry goes to Ole Miss, where she's a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

Lane Kiffin's son is seemingly on the move back to Mississippi

Lane Kiffin and Layla Kiffin divorced in 2016, and ever since, she and their son Knox Kiffin have been living on the West Coast in Manhattan Beach, California.

Recent reports confirm that Knox is transferring to Oxford High School and his mother will be moving with him to Mississippi. They will join Lane Kiffin and the oldest of the Kiffin siblings, Landry Kiffin, who attends Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin confirmed the information on X on Jan. 13.

"Happy birthday Knox!! We are so blessed. So excited you will be coming back to the South where it all started 16 years ago!!! Where God and Family is all that matters!!"

Layla and Lane Kiffin have been seen spending time recently. Kiffin posted pictures alongside his ex-wife on her birthday on Jan. 3.

Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss landed Harrison Wallace on the transfer portal

On Sunday, Ole Miss got a significant upgrade on the transfer portal, landing former Penn State wide receiver Harrison Wallace. Wallace was branded as a four-star transferee by 247Sports.

Wallace entered the portal on Jan.14, following Penn State's participation in the College Football Playoff. This season, he recorded 720 yards and four touchdowns in 46 receptions.

According to analysts, Wallace's biggest strength is his ability to play inside and outside. He has also been praised for his high football IQ, game-changing speed and ability to find open spaces and soft spots in opposing defenses.

Kiffin has now managed to get two four-star wide receivers in the transfer portal. Traylon Ray committed to the Ole Miss Rebels earlier this month.

