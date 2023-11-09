$15 million video board project in line for Colorado Buffaloes ahead of 2024 season; CFB world reacts

The University of Colorado seems willing to invest in football long-term, despite the recent setbacks on the turf that Deion Sanders and Co. have faced.

The school has committed $15 million to a new video board project for Folsom Field. The news was shared by Front Office Sports on X (Twitter):

"Colorado has announced plans to build a new $15 million video board — 5x larger than the old board. It's set to be ready by August 2024."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

The image shows how the board would eventually be set against the background of the Boulder mountains surrounding the Colorado campus. It will be a huge upgrade for Folsom field, which hasn't had major renewals since the 1990s.

Some fans joked that what the Buffs really need is a new O-line and not a video board:

Expand Tweet

Fans joked that Deion Sanders is about to claim credit for the project:

Expand Tweet

One pointed out that it's a necessary upgrade for the stadium, given that the current video board is not enough for Buffs fans:

Expand Tweet

Some fans aren't happy about the project the money was being used for:

Expand Tweet

Fans of Coach Prime were quick to point out that the project was due to Sanders' star persona bringing huge national attention to the Buffaloes:

Expand Tweet

Some fans are hoping that the rendering is out of proportion, as they feel that the video board is still too small for the stadium:

Expand Tweet

The praises for Deion Sanders just kept coming from his loyal fans:

Expand Tweet

What's left for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2023 season?

On Saturday, Nov. 11, the Buffaloes face No. 23 Arizona Wildcats. The Wildcats have had one of the most impressive turnarounds this year.

After starting quarterback Noah Fifita, the Wildcats became giant slayers, winning three straight games against ranked opponents (Washington State, Oregon State and UCLA). They pushed Washington and USC to the brink of defeat earlier in the season.

After that tough encounter, Colorado face Washington State, a school that was ranked for most of the year. They close the season out with a clash with No. 13 Utah.

With a record of 4-5, bowl eligibility seems far-fetched for the Buffs. Deion Sanders might be already thinking about where he can find some offensive linemen to protect his kid next year.