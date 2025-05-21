15 months after Alabama retirement, Nick Saban bags major Emmys honors with College GameDay's success

Nick Saban retired on Jan. 10, 2024, after winning seven national championships. Soon after, he joined ESPN as a college football analyst. In 2025, he will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

After 15 months, Saban has earned a Sports Emmy Award for his first year as a broadcaster. He won the award for “Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent” at the 46th annual Sports Emmys on Monday, in New York.

Saban joined ESPN’s “College GameDay” and became a part of the weekly lineup during the college football season. He was selected over fellow nominees Jason Kelce, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman and Jay Wright. It was ESPN’s second win in the category.

"We've had a really good team of people who had a lot of experience that I think helped me fit into the program," Saban said (according to Athlon Sports). "It’s always an honor to be nominated for anything, but there’s always so many people that contribute to it.”

The former coach also joked ahead of the ceremony:

“Must have been not a good year for people in the Emmys.”

The former coach holds a 297-71-1 career record, winning six of his seven national titles at Alabama. His addition helped boost “College GameDay” ratings during the 2024 season.

Nick Saban spends three to four hours preparing each week

Since retiring, Nick Saban has shifted to a media role with ESPN. Saban said that he spends three to four hours preparing each week for Saturday broadcasts. He asked producers for direct feedback, telling them:

“What can I do better?” Saban said (according to Sports Business Journal). “I need you to stay on top of me. I want you to coach me hard.”

On the College GameDay set, Saban has developed a contrasting on-air presence with analyst Pat McAfee. McAfee interviews Saban weekly on his ESPN show. Saban calls McAfee a “totally different personality” and that he's “a great fit” for the show.

ESPN pursued legendary coach Saban for a media role for years, including discussions in 2013 while he was still coaching.

