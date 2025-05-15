$150,000,000 worth businessman reveals getting blown away by Deion Sanders' dexterity before taking over Colorado 

Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy opened up to Shannon Sharpe about his experience working with Deion Sanders, long before the Hall of Famer took over the Colorado Buffaloes football program in 2022.
Sanders has changed the program in two years. He entered after the program endured a 1-11 season, picking them up to a 4-8 record in 2023 and a 9-4 record in 2024.
In a conversation with Sharpe on his podcast, Portnoy, who has a net worth of $150 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), recounted a story from Sanders' college days, where he said why it was important for him to create his brand image.
"I remember he told me a story when he was coming out of college," Portnoy added. "He said, ‘You saw the pomp and circumstance, but I researched where guys at my position were getting drafted—and they weren’t getting paid.’
"He said, ‘I knew I had to do something to create my brand and my image.’ He’s brilliant, smart. He’s literally one of my favorite hires that we’ve ever had.”
Dave Portnoy says hiring Deion Sanders was his best decision
When Deion Sanders started coaching at Jackson State, he used to be a regular on "The Pro Football Show," where he collaborated with Dave Portnoy and other personalities to discuss NFL games and provide insights.
Getting him on board was one of the best decisions Portnoy feels he ever made. Although he initially didn’t know what to expect from Sanders, after getting to know him, Portnoy knew that success was going to follow.
“A lot of people got it wrong, but I didn’t know what to expect with him," Portnoy said. "I’m still pretty friendly with him—I text him all the time. I think he’s one of the most impressive. What I expected to walk through the door was a complete 180. None of his success surprised me in the least after getting to know him."
Deion Sanders' time at Barstool concluded in 2022 when he accepted the head coaching position at the University of Colorado. Despite his departure, the professional rapport between Portnoy and Sanders remained intact.
