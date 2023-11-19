$150,000,000 worth Jonas Brothers performs in Week 12 of College GameDay ft. JMU's mascot, Duke Dog [WATCH]

The College GameDay bandwagon reached James Madison University in Week 12 and so did the Jonas Brothers. The electric trio performed during the weekly college football broadcast and had a special guest join them: the JMU mascot ‘Duke the Dog.’

The JMU Dukes are taking on the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Dukes are transitioning to FBS from FCS and were recently hit by a postseason waiver rejection from the NCAA. However, they still managed to make the last stretch of their perfect season without a Bowl game memorable for the college football fans.

A video uploaded on X by NCAA Noobita shows ‘Duke the Dog’ shaking a leg with the $150 million Jonas Brothers as James Madison University prepared to take on App. State.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

The JMU Dukes have had a perfect season in the Sun Belt Conference, winning all ten games coming into Week 12. They host the Week 12 College GameDay broadcast from ESPN at their campus on Saturday as they try and continue their perfect form. JMU might still get a chance to play a Bowl game this season despite the waiver rejection if the NCAA does not have 82 teams fulfilling their postseason qualification requirements. If not, their two remaining games would be their last action in the 2023 season despite being unbeaten.

Why can't the JMU Dukes play a Bowl game this season?

The Dukes are transitioning from FCS (formerly D1 AA) to a higher division in FBS (formerly D1). Such teams have to go through a two-year transition period to get up to speed with the upgrade. That is because it is not just a transition for a single sport, in this case football, but for all the sports programs run by the school. And in those two seasons, the teams aren't eligible for postseason games even if they fulfill the criteria.

The Dukes cannot even compete in the SBC championship game for this reason despite being the only unbeaten team in their division. Many have criticized the NCAA for their decision on the Dukes postseason waiver, but the program will have to wait for the next season for a Bowl game.