17 young freshmen officially arrive in Texas A&M for 2024 college season after Aggies make successful transfer portal moves

Excitement is brewing in College Station as Texas A&M football welcomes its 2024 recruiting class, led by the highly-touted five-star athlete Terry Bussey. This influx of 17 talented freshmen marks the beginning of a new era for the Aggies under the leadership of new head coach Mike Elko.

Elko wasted no time in the offseason, strategically adding nearly 30 players from the transfer portal, significantly bolstering the team's depth. Notably, the secondary, a major weakness last season, now appears to be a position of strength on paper.

While Bussey's exact role remains undecided, he's expected to make an immediate impact on special teams. His versatility as a potential wide receiver or cornerback adds another dimension to Texas A&M's offensive and defensive schemes.

But Bussey isn't the only freshman generating buzz. Edge rusher Solomon Williams, wide receiver Izaiah Williams, and linebacker Tristan Jernigan are the young players who have the potential to be significant contributors in 2024.

New college football video game poses challenge for Texas A&M

Texas A&M's coach, Mike Elko, understands the unexpected challenges that come with leading a college football team in the 21st century. The anticipated release of the "College Football 25" video game is one of them. Elko was asked about it on 23rd May.

Elko, referencing his past coaching experience, highlighted the disruptive power of video games. He recalled a time when the release of "Call of Duty" in the middle of the season coincided with late-night gaming sessions and impacted team performance.

"In full disclosure, because I've been a part of this before, you can't imagine how much the release of a hot new video game can impact your football team. I remember going all the way back to when the second "Call of Duty" came out and it got released in October in the middle of one of our football seasons.

“We literally were having meetings with our defense about why it was not good to say up until four in the morning playing call of duty. We had practice at 7 o'clock the next morning."

The upcoming release of "College Football 25," the first game of its kind in a decade, presents a unique situation for the Aggies. Now, Elko will need to find strategies to ensure his players stay focused on the real game.