18-year-old WR Dakorien Moore believes Oregon QB will take home the Heisman Trophy

Dakorien Moore is Oregon's standout high school recruit heading into the 2025 season. The Duncanville High School, Duncanville, Texas product spurned offers from LSU, Ohio State and Texas to play for the Oregon Ducks.
Moore has impressed teammates and coaches in spring practice, and he's likely to start at wideout in the upcoming season. The highly rated freshman is eager to feature for the Ducks, and he believes that his quarterback, Dante Moore, is the favorite for the biggest individual prize in college football.
Speaking on "The Pivot Podcast" on Friday, Moore said,
“I think he (Dante Moore) will win the Heisman this year.”
When he was prodded by Ryan Clark, Moore doubled down and said,
“Yes, because of who he is.”
Dante Moore is entering his second season with the Ducks after his move from the UCLA Bruins. He started just five games for the Bruins in 2023 and played even fewer in the 2024 season for the Ducks.
However, with a certain Dillon Gabriel on the way to the NFL, there's a vacant QB1 spot that Moore could step into.
Dante Moore has big shoes to fill in Oregon
Dante Moore was Dillon Gabriel's understudy in the 2024/25 season. However, he was consigned to just three appearances (all from the bench) last season. He has attempted and completed all seven passes, giving him a 100% completion percentage in his first season with the Ducks.
However, with Gabriel declaring for the 2025 draft, the stage is set for Dante Moore to take over the program. He'll have an array of stellar wide receivers to throw to, especially a highly rated high school recruit, Dakorien Moore. The freshman pass catcher sounds pumped to catch passes from his namesake.
For Moore to live up to his Heisman Trophy billing, he'll need to rake over the college football world by storm. Remember, Dillon Gabriel could only finish third despite leading the Ducks to an unbeaten regular season.
Dante Moore was also a highly recruited prospect during his high school days. He ended his high school football career with 9,880 passing yards and 135 touchdowns. That made him Sports Illustrated’s highest-rated recruit of his class.
Two years after his initial hype, he'll now get the chance to start for a college football powerhouse. He'll look to put up a great impression as the regular season opener gets closer and closer.
