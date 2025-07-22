193 days after ditching Georgia, Carson Beck reveals true feelings on Kirby Smart luring him for Bulldogs reunion

Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck confirmed attempts made by Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart to have him back for the 2025 season. According to SI Sports’ Bryan Fischer, the Miami Hurricanes quarterback revealed he had discussions around the subject with his former coach.

Ad

“Yeah, absolutely, those conversations were had,” Beck said.

Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer LINK Asked Miami QB Carson Beck if Kirby Smart ever said Georgia wanted him back for 2025: “Yeah, absolutely, those conversations were had.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Georgia’s Kirby Smart was left in search of a new starting quarterback ahead of the 2025 season after his two-year starter transferred 193 days ago. The redshirt senior played four seasons with the Bulldogs, the first two of which he spent as a backup quarterback. As the team’s primary quarterback in 2023 and 2024, he led Georgia to a 24-3 record.

Despite Smart's alleged offer, Beck is convinced he made the best choice by transferring. He said:

Ad

“I think the biggest thing for me, obviously, was the offensive fit. As a quarterback, the OC, the scheme, the talent, and guys that you’re going to have around you is huge to the success and ultimately, the future of a quarterback, but of me. This is my future, and I think this decision is one of the better decisions I’ve made.”

Ad

An elbow injury in the heat of the SEC Championship game against Texas led to Beck’s substitution for Gunner Stockton, who remained the starter for the remainder of Georgia’s season, including the Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame.

Stockton is expected to remain in the role going into the new season. Beck, on the other hand, has also been cleared of his injury and is expected to be the Hurricanes’ primary quarterback in 2025.

Ad

Carson Beck convinced Miami is at Georgia’s level with talent

Going from one of the most gifted rosters in the country to a less acclaimed lineup, Carson Beck believes the talent quality is not different.

“Whenever I was at Georgia, was there a very, very long time it feels—the coaches, players we had, we always had a lot of talent," he said.

Ad

"Now comint to Miami it’s the same thing. There’s so much talent. And with the coaches, players, all around the board - these dudes just go to work. It’s been very exciting to be accepted into the culture at Miami, really build relationships, get around these guys more and more.”

The 2025 season will be Beck’s final lap of college football. He kicks off the season with Miami on Aug. 31 against Notre Dame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More