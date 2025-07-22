193 days after ditching Georgia, Carson Beck reveals true feelings on Kirby Smart luring him for Bulldogs reunion

Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck confirmed attempts made by Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart to have him back for the 2025 season. According to SI Sports’ Bryan Fischer, the Miami Hurricanes quarterback revealed he had discussions around the subject with his former coach.
“Yeah, absolutely, those conversations were had,” Beck said.
Georgia’s Kirby Smart was left in search of a new starting quarterback ahead of the 2025 season after his two-year starter transferred 193 days ago. The redshirt senior played four seasons with the Bulldogs, the first two of which he spent as a backup quarterback. As the team’s primary quarterback in 2023 and 2024, he led Georgia to a 24-3 record.
Despite Smart's alleged offer, Beck is convinced he made the best choice by transferring. He said:
“I think the biggest thing for me, obviously, was the offensive fit. As a quarterback, the OC, the scheme, the talent, and guys that you’re going to have around you is huge to the success and ultimately, the future of a quarterback, but of me. This is my future, and I think this decision is one of the better decisions I’ve made.”
An elbow injury in the heat of the SEC Championship game against Texas led to Beck’s substitution for Gunner Stockton, who remained the starter for the remainder of Georgia’s season, including the Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame.
Stockton is expected to remain in the role going into the new season. Beck, on the other hand, has also been cleared of his injury and is expected to be the Hurricanes’ primary quarterback in 2025.
Carson Beck convinced Miami is at Georgia’s level with talent
Going from one of the most gifted rosters in the country to a less acclaimed lineup, Carson Beck believes the talent quality is not different.
“Whenever I was at Georgia, was there a very, very long time it feels—the coaches, players we had, we always had a lot of talent," he said.
"Now comint to Miami it’s the same thing. There’s so much talent. And with the coaches, players, all around the board - these dudes just go to work. It’s been very exciting to be accepted into the culture at Miami, really build relationships, get around these guys more and more.”
The 2025 season will be Beck’s final lap of college football. He kicks off the season with Miami on Aug. 31 against Notre Dame.