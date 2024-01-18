$2.3 million NIL-valued Travis Hunter sets example with his recent pledge for children's hospital in Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter is renowned for his down-to-earth persona and penchant for mingling with CFB fans, both in person and online, via Twitch streams, making him one of the most beloved figures in college football.

Hunter is also part of a 7-Eleven program, Cleat Crew, comprising nine student-athletes, where he designs custom cleats and has fans bid on them. The proceeds go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The $2.3 million NIL-valued Buffs star recently posted on Instagram a picture of himself holding a cheque worth $10,620 awarded to a Colorado children's hospital, captioning it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Proud to be part of Cleat Crew this season and raise $10,620 for Children’s Hospital Colorado!”

Travis Hunter and his growing NIL empire

The move by Travis Hunter to follow charismatic coach Deion Sanders to the Colorado Buffaloes from Jackson State is paying dividends, as the Buffs have drawn eyeballs to Boulder.

Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders have become the faces of the revitalized program, with Sanders climbing to No. 2 in the NIL 100 list while Hunter is No. 5.

Kristi Dosh, the CEO of Business of College Sports, told Forbes about how solid Hunter's NIL portfolio is that even a prolonged absence from his Rocky Mountain showdown injury did not slow its growth.

“What’s remarkable about him (Hunter) — and I think it’s because he puts up so much off-the-field content — is that when he got hurt earlier in the season no one I spoke with thought the weeks off the field were going to ding his NIL opportunities at all. The strength of his brand and following were built just on football,” Dosh said.

The charismatic Travis Hunter also recently launched his own limited edition anime-style cards in collaboration with Leaf Trading Cards, illustrated by celebrated manga artist Shion Minabe, who works with the NBA as well.

CJ Breen, Leaf's Director Of Marketing and Licensing, spoke on the deal that also involves explosive Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe.

"The recent launch of Jalen Milroe and Travis Hunter editions reflects Leaf's ability to tap into the vast NIL fanbase within the evolving landscape of Name, Image, and Likeness agreements. Anticipate the unveiling of more incredible pieces from Shion Minabe in the near future."

Expand Tweet

It's a safe bet to say that Travis Hunter will again be front and center during the Colorado Buffaloes' push towards relevance under Deion Sanders next season, and that won't hurt his NIL portfolio one bit.