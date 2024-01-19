$2.7 million NIL-valued Caleb Williams releases his own sour brite crawlers as part of brand endorsements ahead of 2024 NFL draft

Caleb Williams’ personal brand has continued to witness growth as the quarterback makes his way out of the college football world. He sealed a partnership deal with Trolli on Thursday, adding the popular confectionery brand to his long list of endorsement deals.

The collaboration follows Williams' announcement of his decision to enter the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. Trolli sour gummies have been an important part of his three-season college career. It was his preferred pre-game and sideline snack in his time with Oklahoma and USC.

In the partnership deal, Trolli will be launching an exclusive, limited-edition "Caleb Williams Mix" pack of Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers. This special pack showcases the combination of Williams' preferred flavors, paying tribute to his anticipated transition to the professional world.

Caleb Williams elated with the partnership

Caleb Williams has inked many endorsement deals as a college football player. However, it appears this excites him differently as he's been a lover of Trolli snacks over the years. The Sour Brite Crawler has notably been part of the quarterback's football story.

"I've been a fan of Trolli's Sour Brite Crawlers ever since youth football, and fans have even caught me sneaking them in on the sidelines during games throughout my college career," Williams said.

"My friends and teammates have always joked about how much I love them so having my own personal "mix" with this partnership with Trolli is truly a dream come true. I'm super excited to share these special packs with everyone!"

Williams will be forgoing his senior year of eligibility in college football to enter the NFL Draft. Projected as the first overall pick, the Sour Brite Crawler will certainly be part of his journey to the professional stage.

An exciting year for Trolli in college football

The 2023 season was a wonderful year for Trolli in both college football and the professional stage. Tia Craddock, Brand Manager, Trolli at Ferrara Candy Company made this known during the announcement of the deal with Williams. He said:

"Trolli has had an exciting year in the world of football. Every weekend, we see Crawlers being devoured on the sidelines and in locker rooms. Just like Trolli, Caleb Williams pushes boundaries and always brings an element of excitement and thrill whenever he's on the field."

The brand appears ready to keep the success in the football world for more years and it's a big reason it identified Caleb Williams as a partnership candidate. The USC signal-caller is expected to command significant attention on both stages in 2024.