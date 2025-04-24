$2.7M NIL- valued QB put in the same league as Ex-Heisman winner Bryce Young & Jaxson Dart by J.D.PicKell

The Oklahoma Sooners did not have a spring game, but quarterback John Mateer's performance had On3 college football insider J.D. PicKell fired up during the school's Crimson combine.

On Tuesday, PicKell shared a video of Mateer during the event, in which he completed a 30-yard throw during a seven-on-seven drill.

"Check out just the way he puts his entire body into that throw. I was trying to think of who that throw reminded me of, and I came up with two names: Jaxson Dart, very different quarterback, different size than John Mateer, but he did a great job last year, just watching him. I'm not a quarterback guru, but he put a lot of his core rotation through the ball, put a lot of RPMs on it.

"Bryce Young was elite at this. Now, that's high-profile comp, a Heisman Trophy winner, but I legitimately think that's who that reminds me of," J.D. PicKell said (2:01).

The football insider believes Mateer and Deion Burks can build an explosive tandem for an Oklahoma offense that struggled to move the ball last season with Jackson Arnold and Michael Hawkins Jr. under center. The Sooners averaged 167.1 passing yards per game, No. 121 in the FBS.

Mateer, a former Washington State quarterback who will look to follow Cam Ward's path and explode after transferring to a Power 4 school.

The 6-foot-1 QB threw for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Cougars last season. He was regarded as the top quarterback prospect after entering the portal and committing to Oklahoma, even though Carson Beck and Nico Iamaleava would eventually get higher marks.

With still two more years of college eligibility, Mateer will now arrive at what could be a tough situation this year in Norman. With losing records in two of his three seasons at the helm, head coach Brent Venables is facing pressure to improve this season.

Oklahoma will also face one of the most difficult schedules in the nation with trips to South Carolina, Tennessee, and Alabama, as well as home dates against Michigan, Ole Miss, Missouri and LSU. The Sooners will also face Texas in Dallas in the Red River Rivalry game.

Oklahoma and John Mateer get more help in the transfer portal

The Oklahoma Sooners added former Utah State defensive lineman Ricky Lolohea. He was considered a 3-star transfer prospect by 247 Sports. Lolohea has three years of eligibility remaining and will be reuniting with new Sooners' linebacker coach Nate Dreiling, who was also in the Utah State coaching staff.

A native of Euless, Texas, the lineman committed to Oklahoma State out of high school, but after redshirting in his lone year at Stillwater, he transferred to Utah State.

Oklahoma has the No. 13 transfer portal ranking for the 2025 season, according to 247 Sports.

