$2.9 million QB Bryce Underwood's GF Day'iana has wholesome reaction to her first ever Disneyland visit

Michigan Wolverines top quarterback prospect Bryce Underwood turned heads with his flip last year. Ever since then, the top-ranked quarterback on most platforms has been in the news. Ahead of the 2025 season, his girlfriend Day'iana is also capturing some of the limelight.

In an Instagram Story posted on Sunday, Day'iana is beaming with joy in a stunning white mini-dress.

"smiling so hard bc i went to disney for the first time ever 🥺🥹🤎," the caption read.

Day'iana's Instagram story

Day'iana, known online as "Day'iana The Doll," is a rising social media influencer. She is reportedly dating Bryce Underwood, who has a NIL valuation of $2.9 million (per On3), since 2023.

Day'iana has built a strong online presence, boasting over 30,000 followers on Instagram and more than 2,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she posts vlogs and story time videos. Her content also has her candid moments with the Michigan quarterback.

Bryce Underwood celebrated Valentine's Day with Day'iana

On Valentine's Day 2025, Bryce Underwood posted a heartfelt photo with Day'iana, referring to her as "ur valentine" in his Instagram story. She was photographed in a room adorned with multiple heart balloons. In the middle, Day'iana sat in a white outfit and a red rose-filled bouquet to mark the celebration.

While she only had a heart emoji in the caption, Underwood had the ultimate love-filled message for her.

"I love you," Underwood commented on her post.

Underwood's reaction via @daythedolll

On the college football front, in November 2024, Bryce Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU to sign with Michigan. The move cost the Wolverines to offer the quarterback a NIL deal reportedly worth $10.5 million over four years.

Underwood enrolled early at Michigan in December 2024, participating in bowl practices, winter workouts, and spring drills. Michigan's wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, Ron Bellamy, praised Underwood as a "phenomenal leader."

In 2025, he is expected to take the reins as Michigan's starting quarterback as a true freshman.

