2 ACC schools rumored to risk $500 million buyout if SEC and Big Ten open doors for expansion in latest wave of conference realignment

The ACC looks set to be hit with the next wave of conference realignment, with the SEC and Big Ten all in the picture. Despite the big shake-up that saw schools move in different directions last summer, the ACC managed to remain intact. A vital part of what glues the conference together is the enormous buyout each team would have to pay to leave the conference. According to reports, it will cost upward of $500 million for any intending team to exit the conference.

Already, two schools are likely to lead the wave of exits from the ACC. FSU's and Clemson's disgruntlement with the state of things in the conference has a long history. The two schools were strongly opposed to the revenue-sharing format the conference voted to adopt earlier this year. Furthermore, they were frustrated with the move to invite SMU, Cal, and Stanford to the conference.

In a meeting on Friday, the FSU Board of Trustees concluded that the school should challenge the ACC's grant of rights agreement. If it comes to paying the over $500 million buyout, however, the school leadership is convinced the price might be worth it. But leading college football expert George Swaim opines that the schools can only pay that much on one condition. And that would be that there's a spot waiting for them either in the SEC or the Big Ten where they can recuperate the huge sum.

Is there a path to the SEC or Big Ten for any ACC school?

With the last wave of conference realignment, the concept of mega-conferences came alive in college football. The question right now is whether the SEC or Big Ten would have more space for more schools to come along. It is important to note that the schools in question at the moment are not just any schools. FSU and Clemson are among the most prestigious FBS schools, and their large fanbase guarantees substantial TV money.

It is still too early to tell for sure, however, what the resolution will be between the schools and the ACC. No one can say for certain where their next stops may be. Such is the nature of conference realignment, and the last wave only confirms how volatile it can get. Realignment or not, FSU fans are certainly looking forward to their Orange Bowl matchup against Georgia, slated for Dec. 30.

