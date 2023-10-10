$2 billion worth Big 12 media deal to get big boost as Brett Yormark rumored to introduce 2 subdivisions and a 10-game round-robin schedule

The Big 12 has already felt the affects of conference realignment, as the BYU Cougars, UCF Knights, Cincinnati Bearcats and Houston Cougars have joined the conference.

While the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns will leave for the SEC after the season, they will be replaced by the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes.

Greg Swaim does not believe that the conference is done expanding, though. The college football analyst suggested that the Louisville Cardinals, North Carolina State Wolfpack, Oregon State Beavers, Pittsburgh Panthers, Virginia Tech Hokies and Washington State Cougars could join the conference by 2026.

He added that the conference schedule and format could change by 2026 as the $2 billion worth Big 12 media deal is set to get a huge boost. Swaim tweeted about Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark's reported plans:

"By 2026 six schools could be added to the #Big12, as Yormark wants twenty-two teams with two eleven team divisions for a ten-game round robin conference schedule (TV requirement). Watch http://YouTube.com/@GSwaimShow. #W… #Beavers #CardNation #Pitt #NCState #VT"

The Big 12 has reportedly failed to show interest in the Beavers and Cougars, the only Pac-12 programs without a future home.

Furthermore, it's unclear if the ACC programs will look to leave the conference, but there have been rumors that the conference could be headed towards a split. While nothing is certain at this point, Swaim seems to believe that the Big 12 is looking to expand beyond the 16 teams that will be in the conference next season.

Brett Yormark claims Big 12 is ready for Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes have been the talk of college football, as they're 4-2 in coach Deion Sanders' first season with the program after finishing 1-11 last season.

The Buffaloes will join the Big 12 next season, and conference commissioner Brett Yormark is ready for their arrival. Speaking to Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports, he said:

"What's happening is transcending sport. He's bringing a whole new audience into college football that's obviously focused on Colorado, but generally speaking, bringing a new audience to college football.

"We're excited about that. Obviously, his vision and our vision as a conference are very aligned when you think about connecting to culture, getting on the consciousness of future student-athletes."

Yormark continued:

"It's something I've been saying since I took the job 13 months ago. When I think about what's happening in Colorado, specifically, and I think about our conference and where we've been going over the last 13 months, there's great alignment. Obviously, I'm looking forward to them joining the conference as I am Arizona, Utah and Arizona State."

Despite getting a late start on recruiting, Sanders has turned the program around in just one season. Many believe that the Buffaloes could become title contenders if the Pro and College Football Hall of Famer remains with the program.