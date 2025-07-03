2 days after trolling Hugh Freeze, Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin begins 4th of July celebrations by going fishing with his son Knox

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin started his 4th of July celebrations on the water, fishing with his son Knox on Thursday. The festivities came shortly after Kiffin received the pledge of four-star offensive talent JC Anderson in the class of 2026.

Anderson chose the Rebels over the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday. He had taken his official visit to Auburn in mid-June and was a priority target for coach Hugh Freeze. However, it was Kiffin who secured the commitment, and he did not miss the opportunity to let Freeze know.

Kiffin posted a photo of his son holding a large fish, part of their long-running inside joke where they use fishing photos to celebrate recruiting wins and troll each other since 2022.

Two days after Anderson's commitment, Lane Kiffin shared scenes from his holiday celebrations on his Instagram story. He posted a clip of a beach and a photo of his son Knox holding a fishing rod aboard a boat.

JC Anderson on picking Lane Kiffin’s program

JC Anderson, who plays for The Mt. Zion (III.) High School in Illinois, chose Ole Miss after visiting the Rebels, Auburn and Illinois. For the four-star recruit, the decision came down to relationships with the coaching staff.

“I really just enjoyed the coaching staff there,” Anderson said, via On3. “Obviously, it’s a great environment there. Coach (Joe) Cox (tight ends coach) really did the majority of it for me. He’s a great dude and I could really see myself thriving under him the most out of the other coaches recruiting me.”

Anderson was also impressed with the offensive coaches, including Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

“Going through the offense kind of just blew me away,” he added. “I feel like being in that environment with that much football knowledge is the best option for me.”

Though he’s from Illinois, Anderson says he feels at home in Oxford.

“Oxford is just amazing. I’m sure you’ve heard pretty good things about it. The Grove is awesome. It’s just a great vibe there. In SEC country everyone is just so friendly. And it’s kind of where I’ve always thought I belonged.

"I’ve always been a Midwest kid obviously but I feel like I’ve got to go somewhere and spread my wings a little bit. Oxford really has it all for me.”

Anderson is the first tight end to join Ole Miss’s 2026 class. Lane Kiffin and the team see him as a versatile TE who can both block and catch, something the Rebels have been missing.

