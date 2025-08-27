"2 failing entities teaming up. Absolute chills": Fans have wild reaction to new Pac-12 TV deal as Teresa Gould adds six new teams

The Pac-12 has announced a new media deal with the CW Network. The announcement was posted on the conference’s official X account on Wednesday. The conference is also planning to relaunch with nine members in 2026 after losing 10 members in 2024.The conference's official X account, announcing the new deal on Wednesday, posted a flyer with all nine future members, adding the caption:“NEWS: The CW &amp; Pac-12 extend partnership through the 2030-31 season!”Fans are sharing their various reactions to the announcement, especially on social media. CTESPN Tulane wrote:“2 failing entities teaming up. Absolute chills.”CTESPN Tulane @CTESPNTulaneLINK@pac12 @TheCW @BroncoSports @CSURams @FSAthletics @GonzagaBulldogs @BeaverAthletics @GoAztecs @TxStateBobcats @USUAthletics @WSUCougars 2 failing entities teaming up. Absolute chillsJoe Pleasant also wrote:“If only this happened with the old Pac-12. I would still be able to enjoy an Apple Cup in November instead of not having one at all.”Austin Hunter commented:“For football games that are not on free broadcast. Will they be streamed somewhere?”Matt also commented:“Huge news for basketball for the Pac-12.”CSG Cougs wrote:“If The CW is serious about being sports network they need to throw the bag a for Petros Papadakis to be the main guy broadcasting and go completely unfiltered for games and before matchups and even let PetrosAndMoney Show do weekly shows.”JCoulter wrote:“A whopping 13 football games a year! Get your popcorn ready for Texas State!!”Following a mass exodus of member schools from the conference in 2024, it is operating as a two-team conference through the 2025-26 academic year. The conference’s focus for the period will be on sponsoring six sports. These are baseball, football, men’s and women’s track and field, women’s gymnastics and men’s wrestling.The particulars of the new Pac-12 media dealThe CW has been in a media partnership with the Pac-12 since 2024. The new media deal, however, will operate from the 2026 season through the 2030-31 season. The deal will see the network broadcast 66 games. These include the conference’s annual women’s basketball tournament semifinal and championship games.Furthermore, the network will air 13 regular-season football games and 35 regular-season men’s basketball games. The network’s audience will also get 15 regular-season women’s basketball games under the new deal.On the deal, Commissioner Teresa Gould said:“Our partnership with The CW has been one of mutual growth and transformation, from the development of our Pac-12 Enterprises’ broadcast production business to the significant added value and positive impact to our current and future members via true national reach across 100% U.S. television households.”The conference’s future members are Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, Gonzaga, San Diego State, Texas State, and Utah State.