Troy Aikman and Deion Sanders' partnership was nothing short of spectacular. The duo transcended all expectations of the chemistry sought between a QB and a WR. Sanders linked up with Aikman when he moved to the Cowboys in September 1995.

Troy Aikman shared a picture posing with his legendary teammate via Instagram. Brett Favre's comment on the post caught the fans' attention:

"2 of my favorite guys."

Brett Favre's Reaction (Via: Instagram)

Brett Favre stands as an iconic NFL figure who reshaped the QB position with the Green Bay Packers throughout the 1990s and 2000s. His illustrious career spanned two decades until his 2010 retirement. He is currently an NFL analyst at ESPN and is considered a close friend of Deion Sanders.

Troy Aikman wished Sanders ahead of his debut as the Colorado Buffaloes' head coach:

"Sat down with my friend & former teammate Deion Sanders ahead of his debut game as head coach for the University of Colorado. From football great to inspiring coach, our bond runs deep. Can't wait for everyone to watch our candid chat tomorrow on ESPN's GameDay. Always rooting for you, Prime Time!"

Fans Reactions: All Love as Legends Reunite

Fans in addition to Brett Favre's epic comment swooped in with much love. The section was filled with praise for the duo, appreciating on Troy's post.

#FanReaction (Via: Instagram)

#FanReaction (Via: Instagram)

#FanReaction for Deion Sanders (Via: Instagram)

Electrifying QB-WR Duos Set to Enthrall in CFB 2023

Successful QBs are made through dependable WRs in football. As the season is around the corner, the list of top QB-WR duos is set, ready to enthrall on-field.

1. Jordan Travis and Johnny Wilson

This duo from Florida State Seminoles has constantly remained high on hype as the season is set to begin.

2. Jayden Daniels and Malike Nabers

LSU standouts Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers are among 85 players nationally and make their space amongst the top duos.

3. Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr.

The duo from the Ohio State Buckeyes has a 'never seen before chemistry', as mentioned in exclusives.

4. Caleb Williams and Dorian Singer

Caleb Williams has developed a chemistry with Dorian Singer who transferred to the USC Trojans in the offseason. The talented duo even made headlines before they were teammates.

5. Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze

The duo remains strong and in the top five list as Penix Jr. returned to the Washington Huskies for another season.

Expectations are soaring as the CFB season is about to kick off. Questions about top performers and championship contenders linger, remaining to be answered. However, the journey promises much excitement, uncertainty and quest!