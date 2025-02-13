2 Ohio State coaches set to be promoted as Ryan Day looks to finalize staff ahead of next season: Report

The Ohio State Buckeyes experienced their share of losses following a magical College Football Playoff National Championship run to cap off their 2024 campaign. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes were left to watch as both offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles departed as the offseason kicked off.

Kelly returned to the NFL to join Pete Carroll's staff on the Las Vegas Raiders, while Knowles left for a high-paying gig at Penn State on James Franklin's staff. Day wasted little time building his staff for the new season, considering his Ohio State culture and the value of experience for his defensive coordinator hirings.

According to college football insider Pete Thamel, Ryan Day is set to bring in Matt Patricia, who served on Bill Belichick's staff for five of the New England Patriots' six Super Bowl victories. He helped the team to three championships as their defensive coordinator.

In addition to the hire, the Buckeyes are reportedly set to stay in-house with the promotions of Tim Walton, who will serve as the co-defensive coordinator, along with safeties coach Matt Guerrieri, who is set to be promoted to pass-game coordinator.

The Buckeyes were also forced to address their offensive coordinator position, bringing in a familiar face for the job.

Ryan Day promotes Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator

Ryan Day had even greater haste with the signing of his new offensive coordinator. Chip Kelly left Columbus for Las Vegas, leaving Day searching for his next play-caller.

Day didn't have to look far, staying in-house once again for their offensive coordinator job. On Feb. 5, reports broke that Brian Hartline was set to be the team's next offensive coordinator and lead play-caller. Day confirmed the reports on Wednesday during an interview with 10TV's Dom Tiberi.

Hartline served as the team's offensive coordinator in 2023 prior to the Chip Kelly signing and was previously the team's pass-game coordinator in 2021. He suited up for the Buckeyes from 2006 to 2008 and was selected in the fourth-round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

He has been on Ohio State's staff since joining as a graduate assistant in 2017. During Ohio State's playoff run, Hartline was linked to the West Virginia Mountaineers head coach job.

