2 Power Five conferences emerge as new contenders for FSU amid rumors of leaving the ACC: Reports

For a while, the Florida State Seminoles (FSU) were reported to be leaving the Atlantic Coast Conference, as they were among the schools attempting to violate the Grant of Rights during the college football offseason. However, it seems like two Power Five conferences are reportedly interested in adding the school if they can leave the ACC.

College football insider "MHvr3" on Twitter has reported that both the Big Ten and SEC are interested in the prospects of adding Florida State to their conference.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

This would be fascinating, as there has been some bad blood with the Power Five conferences' media rights earnings being the lowest. Also, even though FSU is undefeated and the Atlantic Coast Conference champion, they want to leave to be treated with more respect.

Which conference would be better for FSU?

The FSU Seminoles would greatly benefit from joining either the SEC or the Big Ten Conference, but the SEC would be a better landing spot for them.

In terms of geography, Florida State is right in the southeastern United States, so the travel would not be as extreme. The Big Ten has expanded west, so there would be multiple cross-country flights for the student-athletes compared to what would be around 90 minutes in the air for SEC schools.

Another reason the SEC would reign as the primary choice is media rights. The SEC has the highest payouts out of any collegiate conference for its members and is viewed as the mecca of college football.