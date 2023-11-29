2 SEC programs reportedly target standout star Cameron Ward with multiple $1 million offers to transfer schools 

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward has become a breakout star for the program ever since transferring to the Cougars prior to the start of the 2022 season. The 21-year-old began his collegiate career with the FCS team Incarnate Word before jumping into the FBS scene last year.

The Washington State Cougars went on to name him as their starting QB during their spring practice sessions. Ward had a decent first season with the Cougars, leading them to a 7-6 overall campaign along with 3,231 passing yards and 23 TD passes.

Ward still has another year of eligibility left, thanks to the pandemic during the 2020 season which the NCAA decided to rule out. But now, according to some intriguing sources and reports, it has been suggested that other schools are interested in acquiring Ward through the transfer portal, including two SEC schools.

A tweet posted by Blue Blood Bias on X, formerly Twitter, said that the young quarterback already received over 10 NIL deals to transfer schools for the next season. Among those schools reportedly interested in Cameron Ward's talents were Texas A&M and Auburn from the SEC conference. Other interested candidates such as Miami, Ohio State and their rivals the Washington Huskies.

At the moment, there is no evidence to substantiate these claims. However, since there is a lack of rules that govern NIL deals, one cannot help but wonder if Ward will decide to play his last year of eligibility somewhere else. He is also yet to make any announcements about his footballing plans for the future.

Cameron Ward's 2023 record with Washington State

The Washington State Cougars missed out on bowl eligibility this year after finishing the regular season with a 7-5 campaign (2-7 in the Pac-12). Despite this, Cameron Ward went on to record 3,732 passing yards and 25 passing TDs for his team.

Washington State v Oregon

The Cougars finished their 2023 regular season schedule with a 24-21 loss against rivals Washington Huskies. In that game, Ward put up 317 passing yards and three TD passes. However, a fourth-quarter 42-yard FG by Grady Gross sealed the victory for the Huskies.