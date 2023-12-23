2 SEC schools against FSU's conference realignment plan after $572M ACC exit: Reports

The Florida State University is trying to leave the ACC but the SEC is not interested in taking the Seminoles, according to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports (via @bluebloodbias).

The Atlantic Coast Conference has one of the strongest Grant of Rights in the nation and makes it extremely difficult to have teams exit the conference.

Now, with the SEC reportedly not being interested in the Florida State Seminoles, this adds an interesting wrinkle to the immediate future of the program.

Florida State has been part of the ACC since the 1991-92 season and would create chaos in the conference if they are able to leave. There is also an impending court case potentially looming between Florida State and the conference as a whole.

Why would the SEC reject Florida State from joining the conference?

The SEC is widely viewed as the brightest and the best conference in all of college football. They are full of elite programs and have incredible depth throughout the conference.

Teams like the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers all ended the 2023 regular season as ranked programs.

That is not all as the Southeastern Conference is also adding both the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2024 college football season. However, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has been adamant that the conference is not interested in adding any more programs as they now have 16.

"I have been clear that we are focused on our growth to 16 as we transition Oklahoma and Texas into the Conference. Further expansion has not been a central topic in the SEC other than regularly updating our campus leadership on national developments. We are proud of the stability the SEC provides our membership and incredibly excited about our future." h/t Saturday Down South

While that comment was from months ago, the reality it highlights hasn't changed. One major reason seemingly for the SEC's disinterest is that they would need to add a program to coincide with Florida State joining and that lessens the media rights distribution that each team receives annually.

When looking at the estimates of the television and media rights deal for 2024, there is a significant boost as they are expecting to pay each program $57.6 million. That number would decrease if they have to split the pot two more times for newer programs joining the conference.

