2 teams become potential suitors for Big Ten amid rumors of Texas A&M leaving SEC in latest wave of conference realignment

The Big Ten has been active in expansion in the last couple of seasons. The conference will be adding USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington from the Pac-12 in 2024, which comes as a lot of positivity for the league. More importantly, it is open to even more additions.

According to college football insider Greg Swaim, the Big Ten is interested in adding North Carolina and Virginia from the Atlantic Coast Conference should an implosion occur in the conference. The ACC appears to be on the verge of internal turmoil as teams push to leave the league.

The Tar Heels and the Cavaliers come from a major television market in the United States and will aid in further increasing the revenue and exposure of the Big Ten. Both programs will also add to the league's competitiveness should the moves become reality.

SEC also interested in North Carolina and Virginia

Despite not being much of a powerhouse in the college football world, North Carolina and Virginia are generating significant interest lately. This could help land the two ACC teams into a bigger Power Five league, adequately improving their reputation and financial standing.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported in December that the Southeastern Conference is interested in adding North Carolina and Virginia ahead of Clemson and Florida State. He noted that the two offer a new market and come from contiguous states, which the league always values.

Although North Carolina and Virginia do not hold the same reputation as Clemson and Florida State in terms of football success, they bring robust new markets and fertile recruiting grounds. This will notably create some competition between the two biggest conferences in college football in luring them.

The Big Ten will love to add Texas A&M

This may come as a shock to many college football fans, but Greg Swaim reported that the Big Ten is interested in Texas A&M should the Aggies be ready to leave the SEC.

The two biggest conferences tapping from themselves is something highly unexpected in the college football world. However, this could be on the horizon with rumored interest in Texas A&M.

This could be a way for the Big Ten to expand to Texas, which is a huge market. However, the possibility of this happening is low, especially at a time when the Aggies will be having their in-state rival, the Texas Longhorns, making their way to the SEC.