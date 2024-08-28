2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel makes CFB comeback as an analyst ahead of 2024 CFB season

Johnny Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, is returning to college football — not on the field, but as an analyst. He's joined Action Network’s "Big Bets on Campus Podcast" (BBOC) as a college football analyst, just in time for the 2024 season.

The former quarterback will be a regular feature on the BBOC Live segment every Saturday at 10:30 am ET in the Action App, where he’ll share his Hail Mary Pick of the Week.

He’s also teaming up with seasoned analysts Stuckey and Collin Wilson every Tuesday on the BBOC YouTube channel. Together, they'll dive into the hottest college football topics, and Manziel will introduce a new segment called Johnny Intangibles, where he’ll explore the major stories and trends in the sport.

The debut episode, featuring Manziel, is set to drop on Friday, Aug. 30.

"College football is back, and it’s an exciting time for the sport I love,” Manziel said [H/t Action Network]. "I'm looking forward to joining the guys and sharing my view week-by-week of the college football landscape."

Manziel’s contributions won’t stop there. According to Awful Announcing, his Two Minute Drill will offer quick, actionable insights into the week's top college football games every Friday.

Chad Millman, Action Network’s chief content officer, expressed his excitement about Manziel’s addition to the team:

“Johnny was one of the most electric, creative and popular players in college football history. The definition of must-watch, appointment viewing,” Millman said. “And that’s exactly what he will be across our college football coverage.”

On a separate note, in March, Manziel made it clear that he won’t attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony until the NCAA reinstates Reggie Bush’s trophy, which was taken away following NCAA sanctions.

Johnny Manziel's emotional Tuscaloosa talk

Johnny Manziel returned to Tuscaloosa on Monday, not as a football star, but as someone eager to share his deeply personal journey. Speaking at the VitAL Alabama Annual Conference, Manziel opened up about his struggles with mental health, addressing 400 attendees in person and 200 more online.

After his 2012 Heisman win, life spiraled into a dark place filled with drug abuse, heavy drinking and even a suicide attempt. Later, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“Released some of my anger and pent-up aggression,” Manziel said.

Twelve years on, he added:

“How am I doing? I think I am doing really well. I’m very excited to be here today, a chance to share my story. I didn’t think in my wildest dreams I’d be coming back to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to be here.”

Director Shanna McIntosh welcomed Manziel, emphasizing that the road to healing isn’t always straightforward.

