The 2023 AP Preseason All-America team for the 2023 college football season was announced on Monday. The list was headlined by USC quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams ,who was named the first team signal-caller.

The AP Preseason All-America list stands as a highly anticipated annual tradition. This list, compiled by the Associated Press (AP), showcases the players deemed most likely to excel in their respective positions during the upcoming college football season.

Notably, the list is compiled by the same panel which votes for the annual preseason top 25 teams. The selections are based on a combination of previous achievements, anticipated growth, and the impact these individuals could have on their teams and conferences.

The list come in first and second teams for both offense and defense. As the 2023 college football season approaches, let’s take a look at the top stars who made the AP Preseason first and second teams.

Who made the 2023 AP Preseason All-America?

The first team offense also had Ohio State wide receiver duo Marvin Harrison Jr and Emeka Egbuka after an impressive 2022 season. Michigan running back Blake Corum, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt also made the list.

The second team offense, on the other hand, is led by North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. He is joined by the likes of Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen, Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham, and LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

The first team defense also boasts top-quality players who had an impressive year in 2022. We have the likes of LSU linebacker Harold Perkins, Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, Georgia linebacker Jason Dumas, and Cincinnati defensive lineman Dontay Corleone.

On the other hand, the second team defense had the likes of Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner, Clemson defensive lineman Tyler Davis, and Georgia safety Javon Bullard. Michigan defensive back Will Johnson and Notre Dame cornerback Ben Morrison also feature on the list after an impressive freshman year.

Teams and Conferences with most players on the AP Preseason All-America

Two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs had the most players on the first team list with four.

This includes tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran, safety Malaki Starks, and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Safety Javon Bullard was also featured in the second team.

Ohio State holds second place with three players on the first team AP Preseason All-America. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg joined the wide receiver duo, who formed a brilliant partnership with C.J. Stroud last season, Marvin Harrison Jr, and Emeka Egbuka.

The Big Ten leads the way among conferences with 12 first team selections and was followed by the Southeastern Conference, which had seven players on the first team. The Pac-12, which currently finds itself facing an existential threat, had five players.

First team offense AP Preseason All-America 2023

Quarterback -- Caleb Williams, junior, USC

Running back -- Blake Corum, senior, Michigan

Running back -- Quinshon Judkins, sophomore, Ole Miss

Tackle -- Joe Alt, junior, Notre Dame

Tackle -- Olu Fashanu, junior, Penn State

Guard -- Cooper Beebe, senior, Kansas State

Guard -- Zak Zinter, senior, Michigan

Center -- Sedrick Van Pran, junior, Georgia

Tight end -- Brock Bowers, junior, Georgia

Wide receiver -- Marvin Harrison Jr., junior, Ohio State

Wide receiver -- Rome Odunze, senior, Washington

Wide receiver -- Emeka Egbuka, junior, Ohio State

All-purpose player -- Travis Hunter, sophomore, Colorado

Kicker -- Joshua Karty, senior, Stanford

First Team Defense AP Preseason All-America 2023

Edge rusher -- Jared Verse, senior, Florida State

Edge rusher -- Bralen Trice, senior, Washington

Interior lineman -- Jer 'Zhan Newton, senior, Illinois

Interior lineman -- Dontay Corleone, junior, Cincinnati

Linebacker -- Harold Perkins, sophomore, LSU

Linebacker -- Jason Dumas-Johnson, junior, Georgia

Linebacker -- Tommy Eichenberg, senior, Ohio State

Cornerback -- Kool-aid McKinstry, junior, Alabama

Cornerback -- Kalen King, junior, Penn State

Safety -- Kam Kinchens, junior, Miami

Safety -- Malaki Starks, sophomore, Georgia

Defensive back -- Cooper DeJean, junior, Iowa

Punter -- Tory Taylor, senior, Iowa

Second Team Offense AP Preseason All-America 2023

Quarterback -- Drake Maye, sophomore, North Carolina

Running back -- Raheim Sanders, junior, Arkansas

Running back -- Braelon Allen, junior, Wisconsin

Tackle --JC Latham, junior, Alabama

Tackle -- Kelvin Banks, sophomore, Texas

Guard -- Donovan Jackson, junior, Ohio State

Guard --Christian Mahogany, senior, Boston College

Center -- Zach Frazier, senior, West Virginia

Tight end -- Oronde Gadsden, junior, Syracuse

Wide receiver -- Xavier Worthy, junior, Texas

Wide receiver -- Malik Nabers, junior, LSU

Wide receiver -- Jacob Cowing, senior, Arizona

All-purpose player -- Will Shipley, junior, Clemson

Kicker -- John Hoyland, junior, Wyoming

Second Team Defense AP Preseason All-America 2023

Edge rusher -- J.T. Tuimoloau, junior, Ohio State

Edge rusher -- Dallas Turner, junior, Alabama

Interior lineman -- Tyler Davis, senior, Clemson

Interior lineman -- Mekhi Wingo, junior, LSU

Linebacker -- Jeremiah Trotter, junior, Clemson

Linebacker -- Barrett Carter, junior, Clemson

Linebacker -- Cedric Gray, senior, North Carolina

Cornerback -- Josh Newton, senior, TCU

Cornerback -- Ben Morrison, sophomore, Notre Dame

Safety -- Calen Bullock, junior, USC

Safety -- Javon Bullard, junior, Georgia

Defensive back -- Will Johnson, sophomore, Michigan

Punter -- Kai Kroeger, senior, South Carolina