The 2023 AP Preseason All-America team for the 2023 college football season was announced on Monday. The list was headlined by USC quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams ,who was named the first team signal-caller.
The AP Preseason All-America list stands as a highly anticipated annual tradition. This list, compiled by the Associated Press (AP), showcases the players deemed most likely to excel in their respective positions during the upcoming college football season.
Notably, the list is compiled by the same panel which votes for the annual preseason top 25 teams. The selections are based on a combination of previous achievements, anticipated growth, and the impact these individuals could have on their teams and conferences.
The list come in first and second teams for both offense and defense. As the 2023 college football season approaches, let’s take a look at the top stars who made the AP Preseason first and second teams.
Who made the 2023 AP Preseason All-America?
The first team offense also had Ohio State wide receiver duo Marvin Harrison Jr and Emeka Egbuka after an impressive 2022 season. Michigan running back Blake Corum, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt also made the list.
The second team offense, on the other hand, is led by North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. He is joined by the likes of Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen, Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham, and LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.
The first team defense also boasts top-quality players who had an impressive year in 2022. We have the likes of LSU linebacker Harold Perkins, Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, Georgia linebacker Jason Dumas, and Cincinnati defensive lineman Dontay Corleone.
On the other hand, the second team defense had the likes of Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner, Clemson defensive lineman Tyler Davis, and Georgia safety Javon Bullard. Michigan defensive back Will Johnson and Notre Dame cornerback Ben Morrison also feature on the list after an impressive freshman year.
Teams and Conferences with most players on the AP Preseason All-America
Two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs had the most players on the first team list with four.
This includes tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran, safety Malaki Starks, and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Safety Javon Bullard was also featured in the second team.
Ohio State holds second place with three players on the first team AP Preseason All-America. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg joined the wide receiver duo, who formed a brilliant partnership with C.J. Stroud last season, Marvin Harrison Jr, and Emeka Egbuka.
The Big Ten leads the way among conferences with 12 first team selections and was followed by the Southeastern Conference, which had seven players on the first team. The Pac-12, which currently finds itself facing an existential threat, had five players.
First team offense AP Preseason All-America 2023
Quarterback -- Caleb Williams, junior, USC
Running back -- Blake Corum, senior, Michigan
Running back -- Quinshon Judkins, sophomore, Ole Miss
Tackle -- Joe Alt, junior, Notre Dame
Tackle -- Olu Fashanu, junior, Penn State
Guard -- Cooper Beebe, senior, Kansas State
Guard -- Zak Zinter, senior, Michigan
Center -- Sedrick Van Pran, junior, Georgia
Tight end -- Brock Bowers, junior, Georgia
Wide receiver -- Marvin Harrison Jr., junior, Ohio State
Wide receiver -- Rome Odunze, senior, Washington
Wide receiver -- Emeka Egbuka, junior, Ohio State
All-purpose player -- Travis Hunter, sophomore, Colorado
Kicker -- Joshua Karty, senior, Stanford
First Team Defense AP Preseason All-America 2023
Edge rusher -- Jared Verse, senior, Florida State
Edge rusher -- Bralen Trice, senior, Washington
Interior lineman -- Jer 'Zhan Newton, senior, Illinois
Interior lineman -- Dontay Corleone, junior, Cincinnati
Linebacker -- Harold Perkins, sophomore, LSU
Linebacker -- Jason Dumas-Johnson, junior, Georgia
Linebacker -- Tommy Eichenberg, senior, Ohio State
Cornerback -- Kool-aid McKinstry, junior, Alabama
Cornerback -- Kalen King, junior, Penn State
Safety -- Kam Kinchens, junior, Miami
Safety -- Malaki Starks, sophomore, Georgia
Defensive back -- Cooper DeJean, junior, Iowa
Punter -- Tory Taylor, senior, Iowa
Second Team Offense AP Preseason All-America 2023
Quarterback -- Drake Maye, sophomore, North Carolina
Running back -- Raheim Sanders, junior, Arkansas
Running back -- Braelon Allen, junior, Wisconsin
Tackle --JC Latham, junior, Alabama
Tackle -- Kelvin Banks, sophomore, Texas
Guard -- Donovan Jackson, junior, Ohio State
Guard --Christian Mahogany, senior, Boston College
Center -- Zach Frazier, senior, West Virginia
Tight end -- Oronde Gadsden, junior, Syracuse
Wide receiver -- Xavier Worthy, junior, Texas
Wide receiver -- Malik Nabers, junior, LSU
Wide receiver -- Jacob Cowing, senior, Arizona
All-purpose player -- Will Shipley, junior, Clemson
Kicker -- John Hoyland, junior, Wyoming
Second Team Defense AP Preseason All-America 2023
Edge rusher -- J.T. Tuimoloau, junior, Ohio State
Edge rusher -- Dallas Turner, junior, Alabama
Interior lineman -- Tyler Davis, senior, Clemson
Interior lineman -- Mekhi Wingo, junior, LSU
Linebacker -- Jeremiah Trotter, junior, Clemson
Linebacker -- Barrett Carter, junior, Clemson
Linebacker -- Cedric Gray, senior, North Carolina
Cornerback -- Josh Newton, senior, TCU
Cornerback -- Ben Morrison, sophomore, Notre Dame
Safety -- Calen Bullock, junior, USC
Safety -- Javon Bullard, junior, Georgia
Defensive back -- Will Johnson, sophomore, Michigan
Punter -- Kai Kroeger, senior, South Carolina