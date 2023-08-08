2023 Biletnikoff Award Watch List: Marvin Harrison Jr., Brock Bowers among notable mentions

The 2023 Biletnikoff Award Watch List was released on Monday, highlighting 49 players who could take home the award this season. The Biletnikoff Award is named after College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff, who had a standout career with the Florida State Seminoles and Oakland Raiders.

It has been awarded annually since 1994 to the best pass catcher in the FBS. Contrary to popular belief, running backs and tight ends are eligible for the award in addition to wide receivers. Take a look at five players who should compete for the award.

#1, Biletnikoff Award favorite: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. joined the Ohio State Buckeyes as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He redshirt his true freshman season, finishing with just 11 receptions for 139 yards and three touchdowns. Harrison broke out last season and very well could have won the Biletnikoff Award as he was a finalist.

He caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. Harrison was named a unanimous All-American and likely would have been a first-round pick if he were draft=eligible. He is projected as a top three pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

#2, Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers joined the Georgia Bulldogs as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He stepped into a starting role as a true freshman, finishing with 56 receptions for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns and was a second-team All-American.

He improved on his performance last season as he caught 63 passes for 942 yards and seven touchdowns. Bowers was named a first-team All-American. He is projected as a top five pick in the 2024 draft.

#3, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka

Emeka Egbuka joined the Ohio State Buckeyes as a five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He redshirt his true freshman season, finishing with just nine receptions for 191 yards. Egbuka broke out last season as he caught 74 passes for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns.

While Egbuka may be overshadowed by Jr. in the 2023 Biletnikoff Award race, he may be the second-best wide receiver in college football. He is projected as a top 10 pick in the 2024 draft.

#4, Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Zakhari Franklin

Zakhari Franklin joined the UTSA Roadrunners as a two-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. In four seasons, Franklin has caught 262 passes for 3,348 yards and 37 touchdowns. He was named first-team All-Conference USA in each of the past two seasons as he hauled in 175 passes for 2,163 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Franklin is projected as a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. If he is able to maintain his production while playing in the Southeastern Conference with far more eyes on him, he could rise up draft boards and garner attention in the chase for the 2023 Biletnikoff Award.

#5, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy

Xavier Worthy joined the Texas Longhorns as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He broke multiple Longhorns records in his true freshman season as he caught 62 passes for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns. Worthy followed that by bringing in 60 passes for 760 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022.

If Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers takes the leap that many are expecting him to take, Worthy could be the biggest beneficiary. He is projected as a top 15 pick in the 2024 draft.

