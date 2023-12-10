The 2023 Heisman Trophy was exciting, with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels winning the award. While the decision was not too much in question, the breakdown of the voting seems to be the more intriguing aspect to see how each player wound up.

Let's take a deeper dive into the 2023 Heisman voting and see how voters made the decision.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

How did the 2023 Heisman Trophy voting look like?

According to Deloitte, below is the breakdown of the top 10 Heisman candidates and the voting breakdown.

Ranking Name School 1st Place Votes 2nd Place Votes 3rd Place Votes Total Points 1 Jayden Daniels LSU 503 217 86 2,029 2 Michael Penix Jr Washington 292 341 143 1,701 3 Bo Nix Oregon 51 205 322 885 4 Marvin Harrison Jr Ohio State 20 78 136 352 5 Jordan Travis Florida State 8 19 23 85 6 Jalen Milroe Alabama 4 8 45 73 7 Ollie Gordon II Oklahoma State 1 2 24 31 8 Cody Schrader Missouri 1 2 22 9 9 Blake Corum Michigan 3 2 15 28 10 J.J. McCarthy Michigan 1 7 4 21

They also broke down the Heisman Trophy finalists points per each region. Jayden Daniels was the top selection in each region, except in the far west, where Michael Penix Jr edged him out.

Name Northeast Points Mid-Atlantic Points South Points Southwest Points Midwest Points Far West Points Jayden Daniels 334 318 433 379 286 279 Michael Penix Jr 272 272 251 292 287 327 Bo Nix 142 121 148 145 129 200 Marvin Harrison Jr 54 88 25 40 106 39

Did the Heisman Trophy voters get it right with Jayden Daniels?

The betting odds for the 2023 Heisman had Jayden Daniels as a heavy favorite since the finalists were announced. However, there was a reason for that: Daniels was far and away the best college football player in the country.

It's tough to argue against his performance, as he led the country with a 95.7 QBR and had 50 total touchdowns (40 passing, 10 rushing). The top four Heisman finalists were placed correctly: Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr, Bo Nix and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Who should be the favorite for the 2024 Heisman Trophy?

A lot of people will immediately jump to what's next. With all four finalists likely to make the leap to the National Football League, there are going to be a crop of players in the way-too-early Heisman conversation for next season.

Remember that many were convinced that Caleb Williams would win back-to-back Heismans at this time last season, so things can change on a dime.

One player to keep an eye on would be Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. It's expected that the offensive line will improve throughout the offseason. He threw for over 3,000 yards and a 27:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio with a terrible offensive line.

Another player could be Quinn Ewers if he decides to stay in college football next season, as it's rumored he's leaning that way. With the experience factor and the uptick in competition with the program joining the SEC, expect Ewers to be a top candidate for the sport's highest individual honor.